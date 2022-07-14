ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former NM State star Trevelin Queen shines again at NBA Summer League

By Colin Deaver
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5wPc_0gf64weE00

LAS VEGAS (KTSM) – Former New Mexico State star Trevelin Queen had arguably his best showing at NBA Summer League on Wednesday night.

Queen had 16 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 75-71 win over the Miami Heat. He drilled three three-pointers in the first half of the win and threw down a pair of highlight reel dunks in the second half.

Former UTEP star Bryson Williams is on the Heat’s summer league roster, but did not play in the game, thus nixing a potential Borderland battle in Las Vegas.

Queen has played well throughout Philly’s stay at Summer League, both in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. He signed a two-year, $3.3 million, non-guaranteed contract with the 76ers at the start of NBA free agency and his time with the team in Las Vegas is meant to help him earn more playing time in the regular season.

Elsewhere at Summer League, former NMSU star Teddy Allen once again did not play for the Denver Nuggets in their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Allen has yet to see the floor in his stay in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

The Enchantment outlasts PanAmaniacs 89-82 in TBT first round

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico and New Mexico State have played basketball for 118 years and although Monday’s clash at The Pit was a first, it had a familiar feel. A team of New Mexico State alumni, dubbed the Panamaniacs, and a squad of UNM alumni, named The Enchantment, squared off in The Basketball […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Motorcyclist thrown from bike, run over by semi in Friday deadly wreck

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Sunday morning, El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials provided an update to Friday’s multiple vehicle wreck on I-10 East and Lee Trevino. According to EPPD officials 67-year-old Stephen Hoeller, of Horizon City, was thrown from his 2001 BMW R11 motorcycle and run over by a tractor trailer. Hoeller was transported […]
EL PASO, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Queen, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
KTSM

State of New Mexico mourning the 4 fallen in helicopter crash

LAS VEGAS, NM (KTSM) – On Sunday, The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) released the names of the four men who died Saturday afternoon in a helicopter crash while on the way back to Albuquerque after assisting with the East Mesa Fire. Three BCSO personnel and 1 member of the Bernalillo County Fire Rescue (BCFR) […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KTSM

Caught on cam! EPPD searches for Identity Thief

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man continues to use stolen identities to cash fraudulent checks and leads are being sought after by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) to catch him. Images and video of the suspect have been shared by law enforcement. EPPD says on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 6:26 p.m., a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

‘We must stop this before someone is hurt or killed’: Snyder Fire Marshals investigating series of arson events

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Snyder Fire Marshals are investigating a series of arson fires that happened earlier this week. Three separate abandoned structures – two in Snyder City limits and one in Scurry County – burned within a three-hour time frame Thursday night into Friday morning. The fires happened at 2201 Avenue E at […]
SNYDER, TX
KTSM

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. […]
GREENWOOD, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevelin Queen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nm State#Utep#Nmsu#The Denver Nuggets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

One person is dead on scene after being hit by a train, per EPPD

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police say that one person is dead on the scene after a train vs. pedestrian collision. It happened on Franklin and El Paso Street. The notification came in at around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. No other information has been provided by police. For local and breaking news, sports, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Excessive speed cited as cause for Saturday’s deadly wreck

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – One day following a deadly, fiery wreck on I-10 that claimed the lives of two men, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say ‘excessive speed’ caused the wreck. EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations officers responded to I-10 east at Lomaland to investigate the crash, shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy