The Rockies can’t hold off Owlz

DENVER(CBS)- After cooling showers dropped temperatures on Saturday a strong thermal ridge of high pressure will strengthen heading into the end of the weekend.Temperatures for Sunday will be warming into the 90s to near 100 in the lower elevations of Colorado.The hottest day in the week ahead will be Monday with many cities getting to 100 or more including the Denver metro area. Monday is a possible First Alert Weather Day for CBS4 due to the expected extreme heat.Monday will be a hot and dry day with the only areas expected to pick up afternoon clouds and isolated showers/storms will be primarily south of Aspen down into southwestern parts of the state.Tuesday should bring in a slight cool down and a better chance for late day showers and storms across the state and Front Range.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO