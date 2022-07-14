ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

The Rockies can’t hold off Owlz

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pi0B9_0gf64O4s00

Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX) The Grand Junction Rockies took a 3-0 lead before the rains came. But after the hour or so rain delay, the Rockies were unable to put the Northern Colorado Owlz away as they fall 6-5. The Rockies are now 23-21 on the season.

KREX

The Grand Junction Rockies gaining momentum before the break

The Grand Junction Rockies get an RBI double from Casey Peterson in the third inning to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead. Matthew Turner would tie the game up in the 7th inning with a solo home run. But the Rockies would get an RBI single from Peterson in the bottom half of the 7th. Jordan Fitzpatrick would add a sac fly in the 8th as the Rockies get the 4-2 win.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Surging heat for next few days

DENVER(CBS)-  After cooling showers dropped temperatures on Saturday a strong thermal ridge of high pressure will strengthen heading into the end of the weekend.Temperatures for Sunday will be warming into the 90s to near 100 in the lower elevations of Colorado.The hottest day in the week ahead will be Monday with many cities getting to 100 or more including the Denver metro area. Monday is a possible First Alert Weather Day for CBS4 due to the expected extreme heat.Monday will be a hot and dry day with the only areas expected to pick up afternoon clouds and isolated showers/storms will be primarily south of Aspen down into southwestern parts of the state.Tuesday should bring in a slight cool down and a better chance for late day showers and storms across the state and Front Range.
DENVER, CO
Could This Colorado Mexican Restaurant Really Be the Best Around?

We have no shortage in Colorado of great choices for Mexican food. This particular Colorado Mexican restaurant has people buzzing. Could it be the best around?. Best Local Traditional Tasting Mexican Restaurant In Colorado. My wife's best friend was in town not too long ago on a quick pop-in from...
#Grand Junction Rockies#Nexstar Media Inc
Metros sending the most people to Grand Junction

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Grand Junction, CO Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Grand Junction from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Flood 40 years ago changed Estes Park

A disaster 40 years ago today changed the face of downtown Estes Park, and its tourism-dependent businesses still are reaping the benefits of a landscaped riverwalk and other improvements. “If the Lawn Lake flood had never happened, Estes Park would not look the way it does today,” said Dave Thomas,...
ESTES PARK, CO
Helicopters are back in the air to protect northern Colorado's water

Work to protect water quality on the northern Front Range resumes this week with a whir of helicopter blades in Poudre Canyon. For the second year in a row, those aircraft will drop mulch on areas burned by the Cameron Peak Fire in 2020 — an effort to stabilize burned soil and keep ashy debris out of rivers.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Here Are The Best Fries In Colorado

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
DENVER, CO
Something Sweet for That Sweet Tooth

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Ever craving something sweet for your sweet tooth? There are some yummy local bakeries here in Grand Junction that will satisfy just that. Here are the top 5 bakeries in Grand Junction according to yelp. HOME STYLE BAKERY:. Home Style Bakery was founded in...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
