The Rockies can’t hold off Owlz
Grand Junction, CO – ( KREX) The Grand Junction Rockies took a 3-0 lead before the rains came. But after the hour or so rain delay, the Rockies were unable to put the Northern Colorado Owlz away as they fall 6-5. The Rockies are now 23-21 on the season.
