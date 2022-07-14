ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamel, IL

Rodeo couple exhibits trick riding at Hamel Rodeo

By Ruth Nicolaus Contributing Writer
Press & News
Press & News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s5qVd_0gf63kKx00

A pair of western entertainers hit the “stage” at the Hamel Rodeo July 7-10.

In the tradition of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans, Rider Kiesner and his partner Bethany Iles entertain with trick riding, trick roping and gun slinging.

It was an exhibition of the Western arts, heralding back to the old west days of Annie Oakley, the Will Rogers Follies and the glory days of TV, when westerns were king.

Kiesner and Iles are well-known for their work. Kiesner has performed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, pro rodeo’s world championship, seven times, and has done his act in all fifty states and fifteen countries. He’s performed at Cavalia, and last year, he and Iles did their act at a NASCAR show in front of 130,000 fans.

Their act is all western: Kiesner trick ropes and does gun spinning tricks, standing on a specially designed platform on his truck, doing such rope tricks as the butterfly, the wedding ring (with 70 feet of rope) and the Texas skip. Iles rides around the arena, doing dangerous yet beautiful trick riding stunts like the suicide drag, the shoulder stand, the liberty stand, the full fender drag, the stroud layout and one of her newest, the cartwheel vault.

He’s no stranger to the art of western talent. When he was nine years old, he got a Will Rogers trick roping kit for Christmas and taught himself to rope. His entire family, including younger brother Roper and parents Philip and Julie, took their show on the road. When Rider turned 18, he got his PRCA card and began his solo career.

Iles grew up with a mother who was terrified of horses, but when Iles saw trick riding, she and her twin sister knew that’s what they wanted to do.

“My mom, being a good mom, signed us up to take riding lessons, and within a month, we had three head of horses,” Iles said. The sisters made their own trick riding equipment and hung off horses, “which is totally not safe,” she laughed. Their riding instructor hosted a trick riding clinic, which the girls attended, “and a year later, we had learned enough to do local shows,” Iles said.

The two of them paired up in 2018 and have performed at rodeos across the nation. Kiesner is a four-time world champion trick roper and a two-time world champion gun spinner, and the couple is the 2020 PRCA Specialty Act of the Year.

They entertained during each night of the Hamel Rodeo at Corcoran Lions Park July 7-10. Performances began at 7:30 p.m. on July 7-10, with a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday, July 9.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesnewspapers.com

"It All Worked Out"

Christopher Pullen has a fondness for listless teens and young adults — he was one himself, after all. Now, the 37-year-old restaurant owner has made it his mission to teach those working under him that it’s OK to take time and figure things out. In 2021, Pullen took...
KIRKWOOD, MO
laduenews.com

Wings of Hope 2022 Gala

Wings of Hope hosted its Soaring to New Heights gala at the Chase Park Plaza in early June. This event, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for Wings of Hope, provides critical funding for the nonprofit’s programs that aim to change and save lives through the power of aviation.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
iHeartRadio

This Is Missouri’s Signature Dish

Food is a very central part of the culture in certain regions, countries and states. The area one lives in and where their ancestors originated from often influences what food they like and dislike. Thus, food is a way to maintain one's cultural identity, as well as connect to those around you. Humans are special in that way: While most of the animal kingdom sees food as simply a matter of providing nutrients to the body, humans see food as much more than that.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Texas State
City
Hamel, IL
City
Oakley, IL
5 On Your Side

Susie Busch-Transou to open lifestyle retail store in Ladue

LADUE, Mo. — A familiar family name is bringing a new “lifestyle” retail store to the St. Louis area this fall. Hearth & Soul is a retail concept by Susie Busch-Transou, daughter of former Anheuser-Busch Chairman August Busch III. The 4,200-square-foot store, currently under construction at 9640...
LADUE, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years old

The Big Chief Restaurant.Photo by Liezl Moss; Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported. The journey from Chicago to California along U.S. Route 66 was so convenient. When more people started driving that one highway to get to the west coast and vice versa, then building hotels and restaurants was next to accommodate travelers as well as profitable businesses.
WILDWOOD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Annie Oakley
Person
Roy Rogers
Person
Dale Evans
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Burger Week Is Here: $8 Burgers at 60+ Area Restaurants

Do you like burgers? Do you like saving money? Good news! July 18 through 24 is St. Louis Burger Week, which means you can go to any of the more than 60 participating restaurants and get a speciality Burger Week burger for just $8 (there are also drink specials and beer pairings).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flovalleynews.com

Film Program on Area Drug Addicition

“Most people assume drug addiction is the result of a bad childhood or sustained exposure to drug use by others. Sometimes it’s the consequence of prescription drug use that spirals out of control. ” says southern Illinois filmmaker, Elle Mercurio-Cherrier, (in photo) who is living in North County .
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Free dental care offered at Chaifetz Arena Saturday, July 16

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Mission of Mercy is providing dental care free of cost to residents on Saturday. The event starts at 7 a.m. and is first come, first serve. Organizers urge patients to arrive early because the doors close when the clinic reaches treatment capacity. As many as 1,000 patients should be able to be seen.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Riding#Rodeos#Horse#Stunts#Art#Hamel Rodeo#Cavalia
NBC Chicago

Man Says 13-Year-Old Daughter Was Publicly Embarrassed About Her Weight at Illinois Waterpark

One father in Illinois is speaking out against a local waterpark after he claimed his daughter was publicly weighed and embarrassed before being turned away from a ride. Andrew Batton spoke to KMOV, a local television station in St. Louis, Missouri, about the incident, which occurred at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton, Illinois. Batton, who is a season ticket holder, said that his 13-year-old daughter was looking forward to riding the newest ride called the Mississippi Monster, but when she got to the top of the hill, the teenager was weighed on a scale in front of everybody because the ride had a weight limit of 200 pounds.
GRAFTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Troy Family Dental is the expert on the mini-dental implant

ST. LOUIS – If you need dental implants, there’s something that may work just as well as a full implant but is less invasive and less expensive. Troy Family Dental showed us the mini-dental implant. They explained why this is a great option and who would benefit most from getting a mini-dental implant. Check out what they can do for you.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Back On Track In Kirkwood

Kirkwood City Council Member Liz Gibbons was excited to announce at the July 7 council meeting that Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will return to full service starting on Monday, July 18, thanks to $13 million from Missouri House Bill 3004. The route includes the Historic Kirkwood Train Station, 110...
KIRKWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Sullivan man dies in motorcycle crash in Cedar Hill

Detrich Cook, 30, of Sullivan died following a crash on Hwy. 30 near Ridge Road southwest of Cedar Hill. He reportedly was seen riding a motorcycle erratically before the accident, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident occurred at about 10 p.m. July 10, when Cook was riding...
SULLIVAN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Relationships
KMOV

‘Lives are at stake’ | South Grand community fed up with reckless driving

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The South Grand Community said they are fed up with the constant reckless driving and Friday night’s hit-and-run was the last straw. “It was a super traumatic event for the entire community and it’s not the first time something like this has happened on South Grand,” Danni Eickenhorst said. She’s the owner of Steve’s Hotdogs on South Grand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
230
Followers
326
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy