After winning the hearts of millions of Indian supporters with his scintillating displays in Tests, Rishabh Pant finally opened his century account in white-ball cricket as smacked his maiden ODI ton against England at Old Trafford on Sunday. The India dasher remained unbeaten on 125 off 113 balls as he guided the Rohit Sharma-led side to a memorable 2-1 series triumph over the Three Lions in Manchester. Shortly after Rishabh Pant’s majestic knock, Team India’s two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh indicated having a 45-minute conversation with him in a tweet that took the internet by storm. Late on Monday night, Rishabh Pant finally replied to Yuvraj Singh’s post on Twitter.

SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO