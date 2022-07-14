ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Fiscal responsibility and police protection topics of debate at Pocatello budget hearing

By Shelbie Harris
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

POCATELLO — The issues of police protection and fiscal responsibility collided at a recent city budget hearing when the City Council and Police Chief Roger Schei talked about whether to add more officers or save money by keeping the Police Department at its current size.

The conversation devolved with some council members saying that the city needs to save money and others accusing them of trying to defund the Police Department

The exchange was primarily between council member Roger Bray and Schei at the July 7 hearing at City Hall and was spurred when Bray implied the city could opt against honoring a request from Schei to add two new police officers in fiscal year 2023 to backfill two positions in the patrol division that will be vacant when the department moves one officer into a school resource officer position and another becomes an Internet Crimes Against Children, or ICAC, officer.

Schei presented a Police Department budget to the council that asks for about $17.4 million in fiscal year 2023, an increase of about $907,000 over the current fiscal year. The annual cost of adding the two new patrol officers, which would increase the total number of sworn Pocatello police officers from 97 to 99 and put the department in a position to meet the state average of about 1.68 officers per 1,000 residents, is about $164,000 including salaries and benefits. Both the ICAC officer and the additional school resource officer will be entirely funded through grant money from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office and Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, respectively, and would not increase the tax ask for Pocatello residents, Schei told the Journal during a Wednesday interview.

During the July 7 council meeting, Bray suggested the tax ask for local citizens could actually be lowered if the Police Department decides not to backfill the two patrol positions left open after the moves are complete.

“(The request for two new officers) could affect (the tax ask) if we decided not to expand the force but keep it as it is,” Bray said during the meeting. “We have funding for two current positions that we have without expanding and actually it knocks us down a little bit.”

Bray made reference during the meeting to a U.S. Department of Justice COPS Hiring Program, or CHP, grant during the meeting that Pocatello police received in fiscal year 2020 that gave the department about $625,000 to hire five new officers. The five officers were hired between July 2020 and early 2021 to serve on the department’s then newly-created Street Crimes Unit.

Despite the five positions being added at no additional cost to taxpayers, Bray said he believed that “maybe we have expanded faster than we should have because Pocatello was looking like it was growing much faster than it was,” adding that the city could opt against hiring the two new patrol officers for fiscal year 2023 or even consider cutting all or at least some of the five officers that were hired via the CHP grant and pay the federal government back its grant funds.

Schei described the suggestion from Bray as “robbing Peter to pay Paul” during the July 7 meeting while Pocatello City Attorney Jared Johnson cautioned the council that any breach of terms of the CHP grant could result in the city owing the entire $625,000 to the federal government.

“It’s very likely that if we don’t fulfill the obligations of the grant we owe everything back,” Johnson said about Bray’s suggestion of cutting at least some of the five officers paid for by the grant.

City Council member Christine Stevens then said that the council should consider Bray’s fiscally responsible approach.

“Sometimes taking a step back to live within one’s means is required by extenuating circumstances over which we have no control,” Stevens said. “And I believe that we are in a bit of that position. It’s not personal in any way but we need to be responsible because our citizens are taking many steps backwards based on their income.”

To which Schei said, “I would caution the council against any moves to defund the police like that.”

Council member Claudia Ortega quickly replied, “Nobody is talking about defunding anybody.”

Council President Rick Cheatum then said, “That is exactly what you are talking about,” and Ortega countered, “Nobody is talking about defunding the police.”

Council member Linda Leeuwrik said, “It’s a matter of semantics here,” followed by Bray saying, “How? The (Pocatello Police Department) is going to be spending the same amount of money but they’re just not adding positions. We already hear that the attrition rate is high.”

The Pocatello Police Department like many across the country is having a difficult time recruiting and retaining officers and at present has 12 openings.

Schei explained that exchanges like the one during the July 7 budget hearing, where some council members come across like they don’t fully support Pocatello police, have an effect on the Police Department’s attrition level by negatively impacting its ability to recruit and retain officers.

“It’s conversations like this that decrease the morale in my department and have a direct effect on retention,” Schei said. “That is a battle that we are fighting. We are doing the best we can to retain our officers but we need the council’s support to help that.”

Before moving on, council member Josh Mansfield voiced his frustration with the entire conversation.

“I am deeply uncomfortable with a conversation with department heads that say when you go find a way to serve the community in more capacities and find the money to do it, that instead we are going to pocket this money (in the city budget) and we want you to cut back elsewhere,” Mansfield said. “I don’t hear any stats that we are overpoliced or that we have too many officers. The only stats that I am hearing are that we are still under-policed and that we are running at an efficient level.”

Schei on Wednesday said he is fine with the council asking questions.

“I don’t have any problems with people asking earnest questions, in fact I encourage that,” Schei said. “I was a little concerned with how the conversation was going which is why I responded the way that I did. I just want to make sure that we remain in good standing with the entities that provide us funding and I don’t want to put the department or the city in a position that would be concerning to those entities.”

Bray on Wednesday said the 2023 budget request from the Police Department is a sizable chunk of money and to suggest that having any meaningful conversations about how to limit that number means he or others want to defund the police is “just ludicrous.”

“It’s about right-sizing our police force,” Bray said. “You can’t just throw out defunding the police as that trump card that gives you carte blanche to spend however you feel is necessary.”

Bray continued, “All I wanted to do was have a discussion and not get distracted with other things, raising false flags and stuff like that. I think that is what responsible budgeting requires, engaging in robust far-ranging discussions.”

The City Council will vote on the proposed city budget on July 21 and then is expected to vote on the final budget on Aug. 18

