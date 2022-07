Click here to read the full article. Prince William and Kate Middleton are in reportedly in hot water with Queen Elizabeth II for defying her wishes over their mode of transportation. The Cambridges seem to have a fondness for using the royal helicopter to travel between their country home at Anmer Hall and their residence in London, but they are going against palace protocols by doing so. The Queen was apparently “uncomfortable about the entire family traveling by helicopter,” according to royal expert Richard Palmer, who told The Express that there was “official unhappiness” about the family’s preferred way to travel. William and...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 15 MINUTES AGO