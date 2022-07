Following up on their Club C and Classic Nylon releases, JJJJound and Reebok have reunited for a collaborative iteration of the NPC II silhouette. Marking the duo’s fourth collaboration, the sneakers boast a minimalistic aesthetic signature to the Montréal-based label. “The theme was to make an everyday sneaker with a simple silhouette and construction — the generic nature of this model blends well with our ethos,” JJJJound’s founder Justin Saunders spoke of the release. “The shoe draws inspiration from its own origins and employs design cues we have featured on Reebok projects in the past. Reebok allows us to be specific about the small details. We value this freedom greatly and it allows for the creation of products we are proud to offer.”

