The Emporia Juniors baseball team split a doubleheader with Andover on the road Saturday. Emporia cruised to a 10-0 win in the opener. The Juniors jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, increased the lead to 7-0 after two and then added a run in the third and two more in the fourth. Madden Seidl had two hits, while three Juniors players scored two runs each. Luke Marshall pitched all four innings for the win.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO