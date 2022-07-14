Bandits split doubleheader at Pocatello

BLACKFOOT — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9443 gathered along with representatives of businesses at Patriot Field Friday to award them for supporting their Buddy Poppy campaign, which involves gathering donations to help veterans with their needs. VFW is a veteran advocacy organization whose members have participated in overseas conflicts. They conduct the Buddy Poppy campaign, started in 1922 and inspired by the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields,” to collect donations for veteran service programs. “In today’s environment of defunding police, it makes me very proud of the country that everybody at least seems to still support military. The military, the active military and the retired military, and I think that’s just absolutely critical we teach that to our children and grandchildren,” said Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll, whose father served in World War II. VFW awarded plaques to representatives of Ace Hardware, CAL Ranch, Kesler’s Market, Ridley’s and Walmart and offered thanks for their support. “This May and June, we had an especially successful campaign that would not have been possible without the unselfish participation of the community and local businesses,” said Amando Alvarez, a representative of VFW Post 9443. Fifty years ago, Alvarez was sent to Vietnam for the first time, arriving in August 1972. His ship participated in an aerial bombing campaign called Operation Linebacker II, also known as the Christmas Bombing. He was in the U.S. Navy as a sonar technician, or STG 3, on the USS Meyerkord DE 1058, which escorted aircraft carriers whose jet planes were bombing the North. Then, when stationed off the coast of the South, his ship offered naval gunfire support, shelling the invading North Vietnamese army. “So we were bombing the North Vietnamese. (They) had invaded the south with their army. It wasn’t just the guerrillas now, they had actually invaded South Vietnam and we were there bombing the North Vietnamese in their trenches,” Alvarez said. Alvarez said that he cares for the troops that were on land during the war because he was safer while on a ship, even though they had some scares. Alvarez left Vietnam for the first time in January 1973. The second time Alvarez was sent to Vietnam was at the end of the war in 1975 for Operation Frequent Wind as Saigon fell and the North Vietnamese took complete control of South Vietnam in their spring offensive. “Oh no, not again.” Alvarez said. “But it was okay because I knew the war was ending and basically we were there to help the refugees.” They rescued people from the embassy and many South Vietnamese refugees who had assisted the United States in the war effort, earning a humanitarian medal for their efforts. “They were escaping on anything, like inner tubes, whatever they could get on,” Alvarez said. But the Navy couldn’t rescue everyone. “We rescued this boat that was just full of refugees but we could only take the wounded, which was really sad. We only took the wounded, we couldn’t take anybody else,” Alvarez said. Alvarez considers the events he witnessed while overseas historic not because he was there, but because they were world-shaping events. A half-century since he was sent the first time, Alvarez stood before the VFW and the representatives of supportive businesses and spoke to the importance of the Buddy Poppy campaign. “I am humbled by the generosity and appreciation you demonstrate for our men and women in uniform,” Alvarez said. He still remembers the day he left Blackfoot for San Diego in 1971 for the war with five other recruits from this area. “Some of us joined enthusiastically, some of us were going to be drafted, yet we were all united in answering the call of duty. We went wherever our country needed us.” The poem “In Flanders Fields” was written by John McCrae and it was about the Allied soldiers who lost their lives and laid in Flanders Fields, with poppies growing around their bodies. “Today, it is up to our generation, the living, to remember the symbolism embodied in that poem. It is up to us to do our part in preserving democracy and our way of life,” Alvarez said. Alvarez said what affects him emotionally is talking to members of the community while doing these campaigns and then giving generously for veterans. “The community here is so generous, and we really appreciate it,” Alvarez said. “Thanks everybody for coming and thanks to all the veterans who support the community and support each other. We need that,” Carroll said.

