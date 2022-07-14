Bandits split doubleheader at Pocatello

Jody Lee Myers Miller, 90, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2022, in Ammon, Idaho, of natural causes. Known lovingly as "Grandma Jody" by all, she will be greatly missed. Jody was born March 29, 1932, in Charleston, West Virginia, to Lee Roy Myers and Sara Catheline Guthrie Myers. She was the 4th of 5 children, with older sisters, Margaret, Theda, and Dottie, and a younger brother, "Chick." Jody would spend time in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas, and would go on to marry Michael A. Miller. Together, they had a daughter, Michelle, in 1958. Michelle was everything to Jody. Mike and Jody ran a carnival for many years. Though they would later divorce, Mike and Jody would remain close friends. Jody later married Lt. Col. Delbert T. Kunz and followed him to Teton Valley, Idaho, where she would make her home. For many years, Jody owned and operated an in-home daycare center in Victor across from the Victor Elementary School. Jody always wanted a large family. She loved running the daycare center. She was known as "Grandma Jody" to several generations of children in Teton Valley. For many years, Grandma only charged $1 an hour for daycare. When asked why she charged so little she'd say, "These Moms have to work too." Grandma Jody was truly one of the most loving, selfless people. Jody was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed teaching in the church youth programs. Jody is survived by her grandchildren, Christian (Julie) Kunz of Laie, Hawaii, Cindy Kay (Kris) Peterson of Seattle, Washington, and Joe (Anastasia) Kunz of Idaho Falls, Idaho; great grandchildren, Kayden, Katelyn, Tyler, Krista, Drew, Sophie, and Camilla. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; her daughter, Michelle Kunz-Taylor; and Lt. Col. Delbert T. Kunz. Per Jody's request, there will not be a public funeral service. A small family memorial for her descendants will take place at a later date. Interment will be in the Driggs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Humane Society. Jody was an animal lover (she owned a mountain lion at one time) and rescued hundreds of stray cats and took them to the Humane Society to be adopted. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Jody 3/29/1932 - 7/15/2022Lee Miller.
JAMES NORBERT BRINKMANN November 19, 1935 - July 8, 2022 Jim was born November 19, 1935, to Norbert J. and Catherine Thimesch Brinkmann of Idaho Falls, the fourth of 12 children. He is survived by four sisters: Joan Isom (Idaho Falls), Mary Beth Romeo (San Antonio), Frances Leighty (Walnut Creek, CA), Kathleen Dohse (Pocatello), and two brothers, Leo Brinkmann (Aumsville, OR), and George Brinkmann (Rathdrum) and 16 nieces and 16 nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rosemarie Wolff (Mesa, AZ), Margaret Christensen (Chubbuck), Joe, Gene and Paul Brinkmann (Idaho Falls). When Jim was in the seventh grade, he decided he wanted to be a Brother (a non-priest Religious). He completed the ninth grade in Idaho Falls, Freshman year in Spokane, Junior and Senior years at Mt. Angel, Oregon. After graduation he entered the Benedictine Monastery there. He read a great deal about science, especially evolution. He said he found human reason a surer basis for a philosophy of life. So after nine years, he left the monastery and moved to Portland. Jim worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in its research department for five years, then changed his focus to obtaining and increasing his skills as a machinist. He took a variety of courses including two years in mechanical engineering and worked as a machinist in Portland until his retirement. During those years, he volunteered in a 4-H Club for boys to teach woodworking and horticulture; worked part-time as an aide in a childcare center; participated in delivering humanitarian goods to Cuba and Nicaragua; and protested the war in Vietnam. His hobbies included fruit and vegetable gardening, backpacking, mountain climbing and bicycling which included a 4-months' cycle through Europe. After Jim's retirement, he moved to Germany for two years to take higher education courses. While in Europe, he located and visited distant relatives in Germany and Luxembourg. Most summers Jim drove to Idaho to spend time with family. He was close to many nieces and nephews and was there for them in their times of need as well as the good times. He enriched the lives around him. He will be missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held at 11 a.m., Sunday, August 21, in the New Sweden Cemetery, 5760 S. 55 W., Idaho Falls, Idaho. Family and friends are asked to share their memories of Jim. Any contributions may be directed to the charity of your choice. James Norbert Brinkmann.
In a letter to the state road commission, the American Automobile Association was questioning why gasoline prices were continuing to advance despite ample supply. “Motorists of the country are wondering why, particularly when the consumption of gasoline has increased but 7 percent in the first quarter of 1922, compared with the first quarter of 1921, and only 25 percent more than the first quarter of 1920, in spite of the increasing number of cars,” the letter said. “Gasoline reserve stocks in the United States are the largest in the history of the country and are growing at a much faster ratio than domestic consumption, the figures being compiled at the request of the A.A.A. officials by H.J. Lowe, petroleum economist of the Bureau of Mines. The present stocks on which the figures are compiled at the end of the first quarter of 1922 were 854,232,000 gallons, which was greater by 20 percent than for the first quarter of 1921 and 36 percent greater than for the first quarter of 1920.”
BLACKFOOT — Blackfoot Police Cpl. Kyle Pentrack and Officer Adam Mann along with Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Kearsley were recently recognized for performing life-saving CPR on a courthouse employee in May. The employee who was rescued is April Coburn, who works at the courthouse as a records...
Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Jean G. Ford, MD — board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in pulmonology — to their medical team. As a pulmonologist, Dr. Ford sees patients with respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, emphysema, occupationally related breathing disorders, and inflammatory lung disease and pulmonary fibrosis. He also offers evaluations for unexplained shortness of breath and lung cancer.
BLACKFOOT — The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9443 gathered along with representatives of businesses at Patriot Field Friday to award them for supporting their Buddy Poppy campaign, which involves gathering donations to help veterans with their needs. VFW is a veteran advocacy organization whose members have participated in overseas conflicts. They conduct the Buddy Poppy campaign, started in 1922 and inspired by the World War I poem “In Flanders Fields,” to collect donations for veteran service programs. “In today’s environment of defunding police, it makes me very proud of the country that everybody at least seems to still support military. The military, the active military and the retired military, and I think that’s just absolutely critical we teach that to our children and grandchildren,” said Blackfoot Mayor Marc Carroll, whose father served in World War II. VFW awarded plaques to representatives of Ace Hardware, CAL Ranch, Kesler’s Market, Ridley’s and Walmart and offered thanks for their support. “This May and June, we had an especially successful campaign that would not have been possible without the unselfish participation of the community and local businesses,” said Amando Alvarez, a representative of VFW Post 9443. Fifty years ago, Alvarez was sent to Vietnam for the first time, arriving in August 1972. His ship participated in an aerial bombing campaign called Operation Linebacker II, also known as the Christmas Bombing. He was in the U.S. Navy as a sonar technician, or STG 3, on the USS Meyerkord DE 1058, which escorted aircraft carriers whose jet planes were bombing the North. Then, when stationed off the coast of the South, his ship offered naval gunfire support, shelling the invading North Vietnamese army. “So we were bombing the North Vietnamese. (They) had invaded the south with their army. It wasn’t just the guerrillas now, they had actually invaded South Vietnam and we were there bombing the North Vietnamese in their trenches,” Alvarez said. Alvarez said that he cares for the troops that were on land during the war because he was safer while on a ship, even though they had some scares. Alvarez left Vietnam for the first time in January 1973. The second time Alvarez was sent to Vietnam was at the end of the war in 1975 for Operation Frequent Wind as Saigon fell and the North Vietnamese took complete control of South Vietnam in their spring offensive. “Oh no, not again.” Alvarez said. “But it was okay because I knew the war was ending and basically we were there to help the refugees.” They rescued people from the embassy and many South Vietnamese refugees who had assisted the United States in the war effort, earning a humanitarian medal for their efforts. “They were escaping on anything, like inner tubes, whatever they could get on,” Alvarez said. But the Navy couldn’t rescue everyone. “We rescued this boat that was just full of refugees but we could only take the wounded, which was really sad. We only took the wounded, we couldn’t take anybody else,” Alvarez said. Alvarez considers the events he witnessed while overseas historic not because he was there, but because they were world-shaping events. A half-century since he was sent the first time, Alvarez stood before the VFW and the representatives of supportive businesses and spoke to the importance of the Buddy Poppy campaign. “I am humbled by the generosity and appreciation you demonstrate for our men and women in uniform,” Alvarez said. He still remembers the day he left Blackfoot for San Diego in 1971 for the war with five other recruits from this area. “Some of us joined enthusiastically, some of us were going to be drafted, yet we were all united in answering the call of duty. We went wherever our country needed us.” The poem “In Flanders Fields” was written by John McCrae and it was about the Allied soldiers who lost their lives and laid in Flanders Fields, with poppies growing around their bodies. “Today, it is up to our generation, the living, to remember the symbolism embodied in that poem. It is up to us to do our part in preserving democracy and our way of life,” Alvarez said. Alvarez said what affects him emotionally is talking to members of the community while doing these campaigns and then giving generously for veterans. “The community here is so generous, and we really appreciate it,” Alvarez said. “Thanks everybody for coming and thanks to all the veterans who support the community and support each other. We need that,” Carroll said.
In the height of the pandemic, local nonprofits such as the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen served warm meals to those sitting in the cold. COVID-19 closed these organizations’ doors but both the Rescue Mission and the Soup Kitchen continued to serve free, warm meals every day of the pandemic by offering them to-go service even though they could no longer welcome people inside. But the decrease in human connection came with an increase in costs.
To meet the growing needs of an expanding city and airport, Idaho Falls is signing a firefighter contractor to cover fire services at Idaho Falls Regional Airport. The city council unanimously voted to approve a contracting service with Pro-Tec Fire Services for airport-specific fire services during its Thursday meeting. Pro-Tec has contracted aircraft rescue firefighting services in the U.S. and Canada for over 40 years and was the first company to start contracting in this market, according to the company’s website.
The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees approved a $250 million bond proposal Wednesday that if voted in behalf of would lead to the updating and improvement of many District 91 facilities, officials say. The bond issue will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. Trustees made plans in...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Officers arrested two Monteview men after serving a search warrant on July 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to a statement released by Sheriff Steve Anderson. Mario Barrientos, 41, and Jack Hansen, 58, were both arrested at 797 E 2700 N in Monteview, and charged with felony...
Justin Oleson has quit as Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland’s attorney after he said his client stopped talking with him. “This motion is on the grounds and for the reasons that there has been a breakdown in communication between counsel and Defendant and as a result an inability to prepare for trial,” Oleson wrote in his motion.
