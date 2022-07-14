ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ enters Billboard Hot 100 charts for the first time ever

By Anna Rose
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to its inclusion in Stranger Things 4, Metallica‘s classic ‘Master Of Puppets’ has entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time. Originally released in 1986, ‘Master Of Puppets’ – the title track from Metallica’s third studio album – recently featured in the Stranger Things 4 finale. Titled ‘The Piggyback’,...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
extratv

Beyoncé Drops New Dance Track ‘Break My Soul’ (Listen)

Beyoncé just dropped “Break My Soul,” the new single from her “Renaissance” album!. The dance track samples Robin S.’s 1990 hit “Show Me Love” and also Big Freedia’s 2014 track “Explode” as Bey sings “you won’t break my soul” over and over.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Kate Bush
The Independent

Lady Gaga reflects on being ‘so sad’ and fearing she would ‘never be on stage again’ ahead of world tour

Lady Gaga has said she is grateful for being given love and support to help “overcome my nightmare” after feeling she would never perform again.The singer and actor said she had been helped by “trust, truth, bravery, talent and dedication” ahead of her upcoming world tour.Gaga is about to embark on The Chromatica Ball world tour taking place from July to September.She tweeted: “There was a time I thought I’d never be on stage again. I was so sad I couldn’t even dream anything but a painful nightmare.“I’ve overcome my nightmare with love, support, trust, truth, bravery, talent and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Master Of Puppets#Billboard Hot 100#Running Up That Hill#Bst
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Refinery29

Say Goodbye To Macy Gray — She Outed Herself As A TERF

On July 4, a day when selective freedom was celebrated in America, it was only fitting that Macy Gray chose to go on known bigot Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored and reveal herself as a transphobe on national television. After all, trans women in the U.S. are still fighting for their rights and for the freedom “Independence Day” claims all Americans are granted. In the controversial interview, Gray stated, “Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman.” Gray’s statement is disappointing on a lot of levels, especially because it completely disregards the identity and humanity of all trans women, but also because Gray is a Black woman. Black trans women are being murdered at alarming rates around the world, and we’re coming off of the deadliest year for trans people on record. The womanhood of Black women is constantly called into question, and Black trans women are dying because of this ignorance. It’s frustrating to see the singer engage in the same violent rhetoric that upholds gender discrimination and marginalizes all Black women — including our trans sisters.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Singer-Songwriter Couple Ending Their Marriage Over Infidelity

Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy