Justin Bieber has confirmed he will be resuming his ‘Justice’ world tour later this month, with a show on July 31 at Lucca Summer festival in Italy. The ‘Justice’ world tour originally kicked off in February but in June, Bieber postponed several North American shows due to a “sickness”. It was then revealed the singer was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had temporarily paralysed the entire right side of his face.

MUSIC ・ 7 HOURS AGO