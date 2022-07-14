ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diego Luna makes first start for Real Salt Lake in 2-1 loss to Atlanta

By Colin Deaver
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (KTSM) – 18-year-old former El Paso Locomotive FC star Diego Luna made his first start for Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night against Atlanta United.

The midfielder played the first 45 minutes of a 2-1 defeat on the road, getting subbed out at halftime as Salt Lake pushed for the win without him.

It was Luna’s third appearance for the club, after they signed him away from El Paso last month. Luna spent much of June and early July playing for the United State Youth National Team, helping them qualify for the 2024 Olympics.

Luna and RSL return home to host Sporting Kansas City on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. MT.

