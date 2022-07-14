Hyosung America makes Bitcoin purchasing app available to 175,000 ATMs
By Brian Quarmby
CoinTelegraph
5 days ago
Hyosung America has signed a partnership deal with cash-to-crypto provider DigitalMint that enables Bitcoin (BTC) purchasing across the firm’s 175,000 ATMs located in the United States. Apart from offering its own BTC and Litecoin (LTC) payment rails such as ATMs, bank wires and tellers, DigitalMint also provides software...
Bitcoin (BTC) spiked to one-week highs on July 17 amid warnings that traders should not trust current BTC price action. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD reaching $21,600 on Bitstamp, its best performance since last Sunday. The pair saw a fresh leg up during the weekend, this...
At the Ethereum Community Conference 5 in Paris, Hilary Kivitz — a Web3 adviser and former partner at a16z Crypto — explored decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and the countermeasures they could employ against hostile takeovers. Kivitz discussed protective concepts in traditional finance that could potentially be applied within...
With blockchain-based nonfungible tokens (NFTs) powering the rise of Web3, a number of NFT-based projects are gaining significant importance, as they provide the technological means of assembling important data on blockchains in a visually appealing manner. Leading among them is Enjin, a world-class blockchain software co-founded by Maxim Blagov and...
Diving deep into the thirteen-year-old Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem makes one come across interesting patterns powered organically by investor sentiment and market conditions. With BTC’s per transaction cost coming down to $56.846 on Thursday, the ecosystem unveiled a cycle wherein the per transaction costs invariably fall every four years. The...
The July 17 weekly close may have been practically identical to the last, but BTC/USD is showing some much-needed strength prior to the July 18 Wall Street open. Last week was a testing time for crypto hodlers everywhere, with inflation dictating the mood across risk assets and the U.S. dollar capping the gloomy atmosphere. With those pressures now easing — at least temporarily — the mood has room to relax.
Amazon has filed a lawsuit against administrators of more than 10,000 Facebook groups it accuses of coordinating fake reviews in exchange for money or free products. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant said in a statement posted on its website Tuesday the Facebook groups were set up to recruit people “willing to post incentivized and misleading reviews” across its stores in the U.S. the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan. The problem over phony reviews is not new for Amazon, or e-commerce as a whole. Amazon itself has previously sued people it said were offering fake testimonials, though lawmakers and regulators have questioned whether the company was doing enough to combat the issue. Last year, U.K. competition regulators launched a probe into whether the online retailer and Google were taking adequate actions to protect shoppers. In the statement, Amazon said one of the Facebook groups it’s targeting, called “Amazon Product Review,” had more than 43,000 members. The company said Facebook removed the group this year, but it was able to dodge the platform’s detection by “changing letters in phrases that might set off Facebook’s alarms.”
The United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase continues aggressive European expansion by securing approval to offer crypto services in Italy. Coinbase announced on July 18 that it has obtained the Crypto Asset Service Provider approval from the Italian Anti Money Laundering regulator, Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM). According to a post...
Crypto staking service provider Lido Finance has announced plans to expand staked Ether (stETH) support across the ecosystem of Ethereum layer-2 (L2) networks. In a Monday blog post, the Lido team noted that it would initially begin by supporting Ether (ETH) staking via bridges to L2s using wrapped stETH (wstETH). Moving forward, it will eventually enable users to stake directly on the L2s “without the need to bridge their assets back” to the Ethereum mainnet.
The year 2022 saw not only drastic dips in leading cryptocurrencies and financial markets in general but also major legislative frameworks for crypto in prominent jurisdictions. And while the “crypto bill,” co-sponsored by United States senators Cynthia Lummis and Kirsten Gillibrand, still has a long way to go, its European counterpart, the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA), had finally made it through Tripartite negotiations.
The rapidly growing but loosely regulated nonfungible token (NFT) industry already touches many areas of human endeavor “from academia to entertainment to medicine, art, and beyond,” wrote recently two United States senators in a letter to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the U.S. Copyright Office. The legislators were requesting a study to explain how this emerging technology fits into the world of intellectual property (IP) rights, including copyrights, trademarks and patents.
The United States equities markets recovered from their intra-week lows last week, suggesting demand exists at lower levels. On similar lines, Bitcoin (BTC) also recovered from $18,910 last week, indicating that traders may be getting back into risky assets. However, analysts remain divided in their opinion on the recovery of...
Grayscale Investment's latest Insight report provides interesting food for thought, pinning the start of the current bear market in June 2022, which could last another 250 days if previous market cycles are to repeat themselves. Grayscale notes that cryptocurrency markets mimic their conventional counterparts with cyclical movements. Bitcoin (BTC) market...
It is no secret that a vast majority of investors, both from the realm of traditional as well as crypto finance, view Bitcoin (BTC) as a long-term store of value akin to “digital gold.” And, while that may be the dominant narrative surrounding the asset, it is worth noting that in recent years the flagship crypto’s use as a medium of exchange has been on the rise.
Australian central bank Governor Phillip Lowe said that a private solution “is going to be better” for cryptocurrency as long as risks are mitigated through regulation. Lowe commented at a recent G20 finance meeting in Indonesia. Reuters reported on Sunday that officials from other countries discussed the impact of stablecoins and decentralized finance (DeFi) on global financial systems.
A blockchain can be seen as a distributed database whose information is stored across every node running the network. Because the database is distributed among those running the network, it guarantees data stored within it is accurate and securely stored. As the name implies, blockchains store their data into blocks...
A new contributor to the Bitcoin (BTC) energy debate says that 1 BTC would have to cost $20 million to use 100 times its current energy demands. In a Twitter debate on Monday, Sjors Provoost, a Bitcoin developer and author of Bitcoin: A Work in Progress, cast doubt on the largest cryptocurrency’s future energy use.
Bitcoin's (BTC) price is down 56% year-to-date, but the correction was not strong enough to remove the digital asset from the list of top-20 global tradable assets. Bitcoin’s current $400 billion market capitalization stands higher than traditional companies like Exxon Mobil, Walmart and Procter & Gamble, but there’s always the question of whether a direct comparison between a commodity like Bitcoin and equities is valid.
While critics cast doubts on some of blockchain’s use cases during this crypto winter, one of the most prominent community figures has laid out some points that cement blockchain’s position as a disruptive technology. On Twitter, Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, highlighted use cases for blockchain...
Celsius’s 1.7 million registered users across over 100 countries gave up title to the crypto they deposited into Earn and Borrow accounts, according to the firm’s lawyers. At the first bankruptcy hearing for Celsius on Monday, lawyers from the Kirkland law firm led by Pat Nash detailed how retail users with Earn and Borrow accounts transferred the title of their coins to the firm as per its terms of service (ToS). As a result, Celsius is free to “use, sell, pledge, and rehypothecate those coins” as it wishes.
Ethereum's native token Ether (ETH) saw a modest pullback on July 17 after ramming into a critical technical resistance confluence. ETH’s price dropped by 1.8% to $1,328 after struggling to move above two strong resistance levels: the 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the red wave) and a descending trendline (black) serving as a price ceiling since May.
