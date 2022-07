Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15. Shirley Patricia Boehm, 92, entered eternity into the arms of her Savior on July 6, 2022, surrounded by family in Sparta, Michigan. She was born to Alexandria and Donald Jacobs, on September 25, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan. After the passing of her father, her mother married Peter Mutsch, who raised her as his own.

