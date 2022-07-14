SCOTUS Hobbles EPA, but Climate Tools Remain

At the very end of its dismal term, on June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that took away the Environmental Protection Agency's best – but not only – tool for responding to climate change. The legal action brought by the state of West Virginia – a stand-in for...
Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court rejected a second Republican-drawn map of U.S. House districts as gerrymandered on Tuesday, sending it back for a third attempt to meet constitutional parameters approved by Ohio voters. The ruling adds to a string of court defeats for Ohio’s ruling Republicans amid the once-per-decade redistricting process that states undertake to reflect population changes from the U.S. Census. Despite those failures in court, however, Ohio’s 2022 congressional primaries went forward on May 3 under an earlier invalidated U.S. House map, and its legislative primaries under an unconstitutional Statehouse map take place Aug. 2. New maps will not be put in place until 2024. In its 4-3 ruling, the court said the latest map — which was passed earlier this year by the Ohio Redistricting Commission without Democratic support — again violated a 2018 constitutional amendment aimed at preventing partisan gerrymandering.
July 19 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Group AG said its top North American executive would run its new U.S. company Scout that will build electric pickup trucks. Scott Keogh, who is president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, has been named to CEO of Scout, an independent company. Pablo Di Si, executive chairman of the Volkswagen South American region, will become head of Volkswagen Group of America, and CEO of the Volkswagen North American region. Both changes are effective Sept. 1.
