Austin, TX

SCOTUS Hobbles EPA, but Climate Tools Remain

By Lina Fisher
Austin Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the very end of its dismal term, on June 30, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that took away the Environmental Protection Agency's best – but not only – tool for responding to climate change. The legal action brought by the state of West Virginia – a stand-in for...

