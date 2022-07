Production of British television dramas could be disrupted as part of a union dispute, after crew members objected to long hours and having to undertake unpaid work on sets. The Bectu trade union says its members – who work behind the scenes on some of Britain’s biggest shows – are suffering burn out, low morale, and in many cases are unable to sustain a family life due to the industry’s expectation of long hours.

