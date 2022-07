A Texas man has been indicted after he allegedly attempted to use a drone to drop contraband items into a prison complex. The U.S. Attorney's office said 44-year-old Davien Phillip Turner was indicted for federal violations last week, he is charged with "operating a drone that is not registered and serving or attempting to serve as an airman without an airman’s certificate," said the U.S. Attorney's office.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO