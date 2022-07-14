ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya gets left index finger stitched up after injuring herself in cooking accident

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
 5 days ago

Zendaya took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to document an injury she suffered to her left index finger while she was cooking.

The 25-year-old actress shared the injury in a series of photos, first showing her bandaged finger with the caption, 'See now ... this is why I don't cook.'

The Emmy-winning actress added another shot of what appeared to be medical professionals working on stitching her hand in a doctor's office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IQ80k_0gf5lHKk00
The latest: Zendaya, 25, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to document an injury she suffered to her left index finger while she was cooking

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star was smiling in the wake of the incident, as she posed in a shot pointing her finger in the air while standing next to her assistant Darnell Appling.

She captioned the shot, 'Baby's first stitches lol back to never cooking again.'

Aside from the injury, the Euphoria actress-producer has had a strong week as Emmy nominations were announced, as she became the youngest performer to ever receive double nominations for lead acting honors; as well as being the youngest woman ever to receive a producing nomination, Variety reported.

Zendaya, who plays the role of Rue on the HBO drama, previously was the youngest actress to win the Emmy in the lead actress category as she was 24 when she won in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TDn3u_0gf5lHKk00
Zendaya showed her bandaged finger with the caption, 'See now ... this is why I don't cook'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V16xD_0gf5lHKk00
The Emmy-winning actress added another shot of what appeared to be medical professionals working on stitching her hand in a doctor's office 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2EIM_0gf5lHKk00
Zendaya looked radiant as she was snapped at a TIME event last month 

The Emmy win also secured her spot as the second Black woman to ever win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category following Viola Davis's 2015 victory for How to Get Away With Murder.

The entertainer is currently working on the Denis Villeneuve-directed movie Dune: Part Two, the sequel to the critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful film, which also has Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Josh Brolin returning for the sequel.

Zendaya is also slated to appear in the 2023 drama Challengers from filmmaker Luca Guadagnino with costars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist.

