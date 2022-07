DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright all you candy-loving Texans out there, saddle up and let’s celebrate!. Not only is it Friday in July but it’s also National Gummi Worm Day! It’s not just for kids and we know that you know that but we had to make sure that, that fact is clearly stated, candy is for all ages.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO