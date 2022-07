On Sunday afternoon, a 77-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a traffic accident in Las Vegas. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle crash took place on Torrey Pines Drive, north of Lake Mead Boulevard. The early reports showed that the woman was riding on a scooter when she failed to see a bedding box spring in the right half of the outside southbound travel lane.

