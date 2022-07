FORTH WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - One of Fort Worth's busiest entertainment districts is getting more space for rideshare, but eliminating some street parking on Friday and Saturday nights.It's the latest idea to curb congestion in the district, which can get clogged with cars and people moving back and forth between bars and restaurants on the weekends.Police started covering up parking meters in parts of the West Seventh District Friday afternoon. 50 parking spots on West 7th, Currie, Morton, Foch and Bledsoe will be reserved for rideshare stopping only starting at 10 p.m.The move triples the spaces previously reserved for rideshare....

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO