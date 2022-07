In-person advanced voting is underway for the 2022 primary election and turnout has already been steady. In-person voting began Monday morning inside the Lyon County Clerk’s Office and Clerk Tammy Vopat says they saw roughly 60 individuals stop in and cast their ballots just before noon. Given several of the items on this year’s ballot, Vopat says she expects this steady stream of residents to continue all the way up to election day.

