Lane County, OR

Oregon football player Spencer Webb dies in 'tragic accident,' per reports

By College Football HQ Staff
 5 days ago
Oregon tight end Spencer Webb died after hitting his head in a diving accident, according to multiple reports.

Webb died near Triangle Lake in Lane County, Oregon, near the university campus.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of a 22 year old male.

"The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30 pm after receiving the report of an injured person," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22 year old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail."

The sheriff's office added, "There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental."

Police did not mention Webb, but his family confirmed the tragedy to the Sacramento Bee.

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning paid tribute to Webb.

A highly-regarded and respected high school prospect out of Sacramento, Webb caught 23 touchdowns off 61 catches for 1,023 yards as a senior.

Webb was preparing for his redshirt junior season with Oregon after starting three games a year ago. He caught 13 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown a year ago.

He played in 12 games for the Ducks in the 2019 football season, finishing with 18 catches for 209 yards and three touchdown receptions.

Webb arrived in Eugene as a 4-star recruit and the No. 11 tight end prospect in the country from the 2018 recruiting class.

