Newsom continues to criticize GOP leaders during trip to DC

Newsom accepts award in DC, continues to criticize Republicans 03:55

Gov. Gavin Newsom continued to attack restrictive laws in Republican-led states while accepting an award in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

"I do believe education is under assault in ways I've never experienced in my lifetime," he said.

Newsom was invited to D.C. Wednesday for pouring billions into California's education system but he also took the opportunity to criticize Republicans in states like Florida, where the state's GOP Governor, Ron DeSantis signed off on laws banning or limiting speech on subjects like critical race theory, sexual orientation and gender identity.

"Back in the good ole days, back in the 90s, back in the black and white movie days, people had a difference of opinions about charter schools," he said. "But what's happening now, banning books, suppressing speech, the 'othering' of our students, teachers, [and] parents — it's alarming."

Christina Pushaw, a spokesperson for DeSantis, responded on Twitter saying:

"Being gay has nothing to do with wanting to teach kindergarteners about sexuality and gender theory without parental consent. Why is Governor French Laundry implying it's the same thing?"

Newsom's trip to D.C comes as his national profile has grown, with the governor becoming a hero to many Democrats for his outspoken criticism of the Supreme Court and the overturning of Roe v. Wade. On Tuesday, he signed into law new gun legislation, allowing victims of gun violence to sue firearms manufacturers.

"You can now go to court and hold the makers of these deadly weapons accountable," he said after he signed it into law.

The governor's recent moves have once again raised questions about a potential presidential bid, even though he has staunchly denied interest.

"National politics is very appealing to someone who has held high political office," said professor of political Jack Pitney. "If you've been governor of California, people are going to mention you in the context of the presidency. Gov. Newsom probably does not have any concrete plans for running in 2024 but he's still relatively young by presidential standards and he wants to be ready at some point in the future in case the opportunity opens."

State Senator Brian Dahle, Newsom's GOP opponent in the upcoming gubernatorial election, said Newsom needs to focus on California's issues.

"I wish he would stay home and take care of things in California," said Dahle. "The cost of living is skyrocketing. Gasoline prices are a dollar and half higher than they are in other states. You know Californians are suffering from inflation — just came out today that we've seen inflation go up 9.1% in just the past couple of months, which is really hurting people on a fixed income or an hourly wage."