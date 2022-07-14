ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

AP PHOTOS: Sri Lankan protesters swarm leaders' domains

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Protesters sitting at a desk in the prime minister’s office and waving national flags from the building’s rooftop terraces. Ordinary Sri Lankans sprawling in plush living rooms, playing a piano and marveling at paintings in the vacated presidential palace.

The images of protesters taking over government buildings amid clouds of tear gas and making themselves at home in the lavish surroundings are a striking contrast to the privations of everyday life amid Sri Lanka’s economic collapse.

The protesters who have occupied the presidential residence since Saturday and stormed the prime minister’s office on Wednesday vow they will stay until both men resign.

Security forces initially used tear gas to try to disperse the protesters at the prime minister’s office, but later some retreated and others just stood around the overrun compound.

At the presidential palace, guards have continued their patrols but haven’t intervened as farmers, laborers and students crowded the hallways and airy verandas of the colonial-era residence.

“This belongs to the people,” laborer Padama Gamage declared at the president’s residence after traveling on a bus from Galle, on the country’s southwestern tip, to Colombo to join the demonstrations. “Now I know how these leaders enjoyed luxury at our cost.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China will take “resolute and strong measures” should the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi proceed with reported plans to visit Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday. Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency, is due to visit the self-governing island China claims as its own territory in August, according to a report in the Financial Times. She was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after she tested positive for COVID-19. Pelosi would be the highest ranking American lawmaker to visit the close U.S. ally since her predecessor as speaker, Newt Gingrich, traveled there 25 years ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president among PM, 2 rivals

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister and acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, will face two rivals in a parliamentary vote Wednesday on who will succeed the ousted leader who fled the country last week amid huge protests triggered by its economic collapse. Wickremesinghe, a six-time prime minister, is a seasoned politician with wide experience in diplomatic and international affairs and has been leading crucial talks on an economic bailout package with the International Monetary Fund. He is backed by members of the fragmented ruling coalition, but is unpopular among voters who view him as a holdover from the previous government that led the country into economic catastrophe. The 73-year-old Wickremesinghe was appointed prime minister by deposed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May to help restore Sri Lanka’s international credibility. The leading challenger, former government minister Dullas Alahapperuma, was nominated Tuesday by a breakaway faction of the ruling coalition after opposition leader Sajith Premadasa withdrew and said he would support him.
ASIA
The Associated Press

Turkish court upholds exit from treaty protecting women

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A top administrative court in Turkey ruled Tuesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to pull the country out of a key European treaty protecting women from violence was lawful, rejecting petitions seeking its cancellation, the state-run news agency reported. Erdogan withdrew Turkey from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention last year, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and Western countries. The landmark convention was signed in Istanbul in 2011. Several women’s groups and other organizations had petitioned the Council of State, arguing that Erdogan’s move to pull out of the treaty through a presidential decree was unlawful. The court’s judges, however, ruled by a majority decision to reject the petitions, Anadolu Agency reported. Last year’s decision to leave the convention came after some officials from Erdogan’s Islam-oriented party had advocated for a review of the agreement, arguing it was inconsistent with Turkey’s conservative values by encouraging divorce and undermining the traditional family unit. Critics also claimed that it promoted homosexuality.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Sri Lankans
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Japan extends detention for Abe’s alleged assassin

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese authorities have obtained court approval to extend the detention of the suspect in former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination earlier this month for 10 more days until they file formal charges. Abe, one of Japan’s most influential politicians, was assassinated on July 8 in...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Protests
The Associated Press

Train endangers some of Mexico's oldest pre-historic sites

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has invoked national security powers to forge ahead with a tourist train along the Caribbean coast that threatens extensive caves where some of the oldest human remains in North America have been discovered. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is racing to finish his Maya Train project in the remaining two years of his term over the objections of environmentalists, cave divers and archaeologists. The government had paused the project earlier this year after activists won a court injunction against the route, because it cut a swath through the jungle for tracks without previously filing an environmental impact statement. But the government invoked national security powers Monday to resume the track laying. López Obrador said Tuesday the delay had been very costly and the decree would prevent the interests of a few from being put above the general good. In November, his government had issued a broad decree requiring all federal agencies to give automatic approval for any public works project the government deems to be “in the national interest” or to “involve national security.”
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Europe seeks to stay cool in record-breaking heat

From a usually-temperate Britain to Europe’s blistering southern nations, people across the continent are trying to stay cool amid sweltering temperatures. In the U.K. — where the country’s weather organization issued its first ever “red” warning for extreme heat — parks and roads were bare as many sought shade indoors. Guards at Buckingham Palace weren’t spared the soaring temperatures, breaking their usual stoicism for sips of water. For the first time on record, temperatures went above 40 C (104 F) in England on Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Turkey warns it can 'freeze' Sweden, Finland's NATO process

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey can still “freeze” Sweden and Finland’s membership in NATO unless the two countries take steps that meet Ankara’s security demands, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday. Last month, Turkey lifted its objection to Sweden and Finland joining the alliance but warned that it would block the process if they fail to extradite suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled cleric accused of orchestrating a failed coup in 2016. The Nordic countries’ accession still needs to be approved by the parliaments of all 30 NATO members and Turkey’s parliament could refuse to ratify the deal. “I would like to remind once again that if these countries do not take the necessary steps to fulfill our conditions, we will freeze the (accession) process,” Erdogan said in a televised addressed following a Cabinet meeting. “Our stance on this issue is very clear. The rest is up to them.”
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Researchers: Chinese-made GPS tracker highly vulnerable

BOSTON (AP) — A popular Chinese-made automotive GPS tracker used by individuals, government agencies and companies in 169 countries has severe software vulnerabilities, posing a potential danger to life and limb, national security and supply chains, cybersecurity researchers have found. A report by the Boston cybersecurity firm BitSight says the flaws could let attackers remotely hijack device-equipped vehicles, cutting off fuel to them and otherwise seizing control while they travel. The researchers say users should immediately disable the MV720 GPS tracker until a fix becomes available. The report was released Tuesday to coincide with an advisory from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency listing five vulnerabilities. BitSight said it tried unsuccessfully for months — beginning in September, with CISA joining it in late April — to engage the manufacturer, Shenzen-based MiCODUS, in discussion addressing the vulnerabilities. The Associated Press telephoned and emailed the company but got no response. A person who answered a phone number listed on its website was unable to respond in English.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Ukraine finalizes ties to IEA as both foresee hard winter

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine became an association country of the International Energy Agency on Tuesday, with both stressing that closer cooperation will help Europe face what is expected to be a hard winter amid an energy crisis tied to Russia’s war in Ukraine. “I believe this winter may become a historic test of European solidarity,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said during the ceremony in Warsaw, Poland. The move reflects Ukraine’s crucial role for European and global energy security and shows the Paris-based agency’s support for the country as it battles Russia’s invasion. Russia has cut off or reduced natural gas supplies to a dozen countries in Europe, including Poland, in retaliation for sanctions on Moscow. There are also fears that a key natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany won’t reopen after scheduled maintenance this week. A further drawdown in flows of natural gas used to power industry, generate electricity and heat homes threatens European efforts to refill storage for the cold months and avert an economic crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday, hitting homes, a school and a community center as Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to discuss a U.N.-backed proposal to unblock exports of Ukrainian grain. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Bus rams into truck in southern Egypt, killing 23 people

CAIRO (AP) — A passenger bus slammed into a parked trailer truck on a highway in southern Egypt early on Tuesday, killing 23 people and injuring at least 30, authorities said. The crash took place in the province of Minya, on the main highway linking the capital, Cairo, with the country’s south. The bus was heading to Cairo, according to a local government statement. The truck driver was changing tires on the roadside when the bus crashed into it, near the town of Malawi, about 220 kilometers (137 miles) south of Cairo. Footage from the scene posted by local authorities showed the bus, heavily damaged in the front half. Ambulances rushed to the scene to transfer the injured to hospitals in Minya. The Health Ministry said at least 16 of the injured were discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Moroccan court sentences 33 migrants to jail over crossing

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Nearly three dozen migrants were sentenced in Morocco on Tuesday for attempting to scale a border wall last month separating the north African country from the Spanish enclave of Melilla. The court in Nador sentenced 33 people to 11 months in prison, in a decision that was criticized by rights groups. Hundreds of migrants tried to cross the border between Morocco and Melilla on June 24. At least 23 people died in the attempt — which Moroccan authorities have called a stampede. On Tuesday, the 33 migrants were accused of “disobedience,” “armed gathering,” “violence against public officials,” and “illegal entry into Moroccan territory.” Authorities say the migrants were all from sub-Saharan Africa, with the majority having traveled from Sudan and Chad.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

Race to replace Boris Johnson down to final 3 contenders

LONDON (AP) — The fractious race to replace Boris Johnson as Britain’s prime minister entered an unpredictable endgame Tuesday as three candidates for Conservative Party leader were left battling for the two spots in a run-off vote. Kemi Badenoch, a previously little-known lawmaker who has become a rising...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy