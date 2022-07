The 2022-23 season has exciting potential for the Denver Nuggets. The franchise was eliminated by the NBA Champion Golden State Warriors in the opening round of the playoffs last year. The strong play of back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic carried the team to a 48-34 record last season. The superstar is set to have some reinforcements moving forward. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr are expected to make their return to the lineup after missing all but nine combined games last season. The two costars will be able to take some of the offensive load off of Jokic in the hope of it translating to deeper playoff success.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 MINUTES AGO