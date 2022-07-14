ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marcus Rashford says Manchester United's players 'are a lot fitter' under Erik ten Hag as the striker tries to hit the ground running ahead of the new season having scored just five times last term

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United's players are already a lot fitter under new manager Erik ten Hag as they prepare for the new season.

The Dutchman, who succeeded Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United's permanent boss, has been working his squad hard during training sessions both in Manchester and on the club's pre-season tour, which has now arrived in Melbourne.

And England striker Rashford, who endured a troubled 2021-22 campaign in which he scored only five goals, says he is already feeling the benefits of the Ten Hag revolution at Old Trafford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMmnR_0gf5guvQ00
Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United's players are fitter under new boss Erik ten Hag
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSOBy_0gf5guvQ00
The England striker played the first-half of United's 4-0 win over Liverpool in Bangkok 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vPLqs_0gf5guvQ00
Rashford poses with an array of Australian sports stars after United arrived in Melbourne

Speaking ahead of United's friendly with Melbourne Victory on Friday, Rashford said: 'It's been a bit unnatural for me to have such a long break in the summer, just under four weeks, and I could have a break physically and mentally.

'It's massive to have a full pre-season. This is the first year I've been with the team from the beginning and I already feel a lot better.

'For me it is a fresh start, something I am looking forward to.

'I think the first two-and-a-half weeks of training have been good, we're a lot fitter than we were last season and also we're making mistakes along the way so we have a lot of room for improvement.'

Those fitness levels showed when United thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in their first tour match in Bangkok on Tuesday, with Rashford playing the first-half before making way for Anthony Elanga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKrCp_0gf5guvQ00
Ten Hag and Rashford addressed the media ahead of Friday's game with Melbourne Victory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3UEs_0gf5guvQ00
Rashford said Ten Hag's intense training sessions have boosted the squad's fitness levels

Ten Hag refused to get too carried away afterwards, however, and pointed to a number of mistakes that needed to be addressed.

And Rashford added: 'I always say to myself it's a lot easier to make mistakes in a team that's winning.

'The last game against Liverpool, for example, we won but we made a lot of mistakes. Individually it's the same.

'When you're losing, it's difficult - we're all sportsman and we don't like to lose. When that happens you have to refocus and try to win the next game.

'It's a big club we play for and we're expected to win and we have to work hard to improve.

'We're doing all this hard work now and trying to win as many games as we can in pre-season and then be ready for the start of the season.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13j7Pm_0gf5guvQ00
Rashford, 24, endured a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, scoring just five times for United

Rashford, 24, missed pre-season under Solskjaer 12 months ago after undergoing shoulder surgery, a procedure which came off the back of the disappointment of missing a penalty in England's Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

Rashford didn't play a match for United until October 16 and didn't get anywhere close to his best form as United lurched from one disaster to another.

He hit the ground running in a tournament-free summer by working hard on his fitness levels during a holiday to California in June.

Having started pre-season in encouraging fashion against Liverpool, United are now in Australia for three-matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5Ain_0gf5guvQ00
Rashford hit the gym during his holiday to California as he tries to hit the ground running 

They take on A-League side Victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday and then play Crystal Palace at the same venue on Tuesday before heading to Perth to face Aston Villa on July 23.

A friendly with Atletico Madrid in Oslo on July 30 and then Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford the following day round off their pre-season before the Premier League begins at home to Brighton on August 7.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Robert Lewandowski reveals the real reason why he left Bayern Munich for Barcelona

In a move that was long-awaited, Barcelona and Bayern Munich officially agreed to terms over the transfer of Robert Lewandowski on Saturday. The two powerhouse clubs reportedly reached an agreement on a €45 million transfer deal coupled with €5 million in add-ons for the veteran striker, who had a mere one more year left on his contract with the Bundesliga powerhouse. More so, the Polish international came to terms with Barca on a three-year deal that includes an option for another year.
SOCCER
NBC Sports

How to watch USWNT vs. Canada in 2022 CONCACAF W Final

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final will be a battle between two familiar foes: the U.S. Women’s National Team and Canada. Both teams already used the tournament to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup since each squad finished first in its respective group, but with a trophy and a ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on the line, the stakes will definitely be high.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Henrik Stenson set to be STRIPPED of Europe's Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede close to finalising a switch to the Saudi-backed LIV series... as new Open champion Cameron Smith refuses to deny rumours that he may also join

Henrik Stenson is set to be stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy with the Swede poised to join the Saudi-backed LIV series. In a hugely controversial move that has been anticipated in recent weeks, Stenson, 46, is understood to be close to finalising a switch to Greg Norman’s breakaway tour.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney includes 'Coleen release clause' in his new contract with DC United as his family decide to stay in the UK after he accepted a $1m-a-year deal to return as head coach

Wayne Rooney has reportedly included a special 'Coleen release clause' in his new $1million contract with DC United. The England legend, 36, who played for the club in 2018 and 2019, scoring 25 goals in 52 matches, was unveiled as head coach earlier in the week. The footballer, who jetted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'There are many things that I cannot control': New PSG boss Christophe Galtier reveals he is keen to keep Neymar at the club this summer but admits final decision over superstar's future does not solely rest in his hands

New PSG boss Christophe Galtier has admitted that he is keen to keep Neymar at the club this summer, but insisted the final decision does not solely rest in his hands. Galtier replaced the sacked Mauricio Pochettino in the hot seat this summer, and quickly laid down the law to his squad by saying those not in his plans will be sold.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Monaco launch £15m bid to bring Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare back to Ligue 1... and the Foxes are open to selling the Frenchman as Brendan Rodgers looks to generate funds to freshen up his squad

Monaco have made a £15million bid for Boubakary Soumare with Leicester seeking to recoup more of the £23million they spent on the out-of-favour midfielder. Soumare joined Leicester only last summer but – as Sportsmail reported in May – boss Brendan Rodgers is willing to allow him to leave to generate funds to refresh his squad. Leicester are the only Premier League club still to make a signing this summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Ten Hag ball in full effect': Manchester United fans hail Marcus Rashford's strike in pre-season 3-1 win over Crystal Palace - as slick passing move leaves them purring 'you can't watch this beautiful goal without smiling'

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to heap praise on Erik ten Hag for getting Marcus Rashford and Donny van de Beek 'firing' during their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia. The Red Devils beat both Liverpool and Melbourne Victory before going on to record a 3-1 win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Daily Mail

England's Matthew Potts forced off the field after feeling the effects of the extreme heat on one-day international debut against South Africa at Chester-le-Street with temperatures hitting 37 degrees

Matthew Potts was forced off the field feeling the effects of the extreme heat during his one-day international debut at Chester-le-Street, where thousands of spectators also fled the stands to take refuge. Durham seamer Potts, one of the success stories of the international summer with 18 wickets in four Test...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

England suffer SECOND coronavirus case within their Euro 2022 camp as back-up goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is ruled out of Lionesses' quarter-final clash against Spain... and boss Sarina Wiegman is also set to be absent once again

England goalkeeper Hannah Hampton has tested positive for coronavirus ahead of Wednesday's Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain. The Football Association said the 21-year-old Aston Villa player would be 'monitored regularly with a view to returning to the squad as soon as possible'. Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman did not attend last...
WORLD
Daily Mail

England manager Sarina Wiegman is 'very hopeful' she will return to the touchline for Euro 2022 quarter-final with Spain but has confidence in her players regardless of whether she returns a negative Covid test in time

Sarina Wiegman says she is ‘very hopeful’ she will be on the touchline for England’s Euro 2022 quarter-final with Spain but insists she has full confidence in her players and staff if she is unable to return a negative Covid test in time. Wiegman tested positive for...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes' ODI retirement is a 'selfless decision', says Rob Key who insists England's 2019 World Cup hero wants to prolong his Test career and focus on his bowling... but he admits there may be 'financial implications' to his central contract

Rob Key believes Ben Stokes acted altruistically in retiring from one-day internationals, especially as the England Test captain's decision may come with 'financial implications'. Stokes, England's 2019 World Cup final hero, will make his 105th and final ODI appearance at his home ground of Chester-le-Street against South Africa on Tuesday...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Melbourne Cricket Ground#Melbourne Victory
Daily Mail

'I felt just a bit useless': Ben Stokes reveals his frustration at not being able to give his all for England was behind his decision to quit ODI cricket... as he aims to emulate Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson by playing '150 Tests' for his country

Ben Stokes has revealed his frustration at having to hold back was behind his decision to walk away from One Day International cricket. The 31-year-old, recently installed as England's Test captain, announced his retirement from the 50-over format on Monday, and plays his final game against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday afternoon.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards, with the USA international set to fall down pecking order due to imminent arrival of Matthijs de Ligt

Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards. The 22-year-old USA international centre-back spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim and will be pushed further down the pecking order following the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus. Richards also had a fresh offer from Hoffenheim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Zlatan Ibrahimovic 'set to sign fresh one-year extension at AC Milan' as the Swedish star commits to playing until at least the age of 41 despite having knee surgery at the end of last season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will sign a one-year contract extension at Serie A champions AC Milan, according to reports. The striker's San Siro contract expired at the end of June, a month after he went under the knife to repair damage caused to his left knee. The surgery is expected to rule...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Manchester United 'in advanced talks to sign Lens right back Jonathan Clauss' but face renewed competition from Marseille who have 'submitted an improved £9.3m bid for the French international'

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign French international Jonathan Clauss from Lens. The right-sided wing-back has been subject to intense interest this summer, with Sportsmail revealing last week that Wolves had joined United and Chelsea in the race for his signature. Ligue 1 side Marseille have also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller is diagnosed with testicular cancer after feeling 'unwell' in training, with the club's new £31m signing returning from pre-season tour of Switzerland to undergo 'further examinations'

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that striker Sebastien Haller has been diagnosed with testicular cancer after falling 'unwell' in training on Monday. The Ivorian only arrived at the Bundesliga club earlier this month after completing his move from Ajax for £31m. Dortmund released a statement on Monday evening providing an...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Tottenham director flies to Italy to discuss potential AC Milan loan for defender Japhet Tanganga, as winger Bryan Gil is also linked with a move away

AC Milan have opened talks with Tottenham to take Japhet Tanganga on a season loan. Sportsmail reported the Italians' interest earlier this month along with Bournemouth. Paolo Maldini is exploring an initial loan with option to buy. The 22-year-old has made 43 appearances for Spurs in the past three years...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'A piece of my heart will always be there - but it's the right time to move on': Damian Hopley looks back with pride after ending his stint as Rugby Players Association chief... but insists there's still plenty of work to do

At lunchtime a week last Friday, Damian Hopley could finally relax. The press release confirming his departure as Rugby Players Association chief executive had been sent out and marked the end of an era. Hopley, 52, won three caps for England and was a member of his country’s 1995 World...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

492K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy