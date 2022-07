The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Tuesday night for all of North Texas as temperatures are again expected to climb to dangerous levels. In Flower Mound, high temperatures are forecast to reach 111 on both Monday and Tuesday before cooling down to a much more comfortable high of 109 on Wednesday. Low temperatures are not expected to dip below 84 degrees until Thursday. A slight chance of storms on Thursday could drop high temperatures all the way down to the low 100s for Thursday and Friday.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO