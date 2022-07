New England's return to the playoffs in 2021 wasn't met with a deep run as their division rival in the Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Patriots to send them home for the year. Since then, however, the club has made a number of additions to the offense to help Mac Jones as he is set to enter his second year in the league. If he is able to make a similar leap in Year 2 to what other young quarterbacks have done throughout the league in the past, the Patriots will be back in the postseason conversation and possibly even advance beyond just the first round.

