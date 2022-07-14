Heatwave: Gritters mobilised to stop the roads from melting

The UK is sweltering in scorching temperatures, with train lines buckling and runway tarmac melting. A national emergency has been declared for the first time, with the government warning that even fit and healthy people are at risk of illness and death due to the extreme heat. The Met Office said the “exceptionally hot spell” could have “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure” as it issued its first-ever “red warning” over extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday.Schools have been shutting or have closed early, trains have been cancelled and people have been urged not to travel unless for essential...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO