Environment

Heatwave: Gritters mobilised to stop the roads from melting

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere might be a heatwave going on but gritters are set to make an appearance on the roads once more. A fleet in Warwickshire is poised to tackle potential risks to carriageways...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Amber warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to soar into 30s

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.The Met Office has said the warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.The forecaster added that it could be extended to Monday next week.⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU— Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022It...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Why do heatwaves in the UK feel hotter than abroad?

The UK is sweltering in scorching temperatures, with train lines buckling and runway tarmac melting. A national emergency has been declared for the first time, with the government warning that even fit and healthy people are at risk of illness and death due to the extreme heat. The Met Office said the “exceptionally hot spell” could have “widespread impacts on people and infrastructure” as it issued its first-ever “red warning” over extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday.Schools have been shutting or have closed early, trains have been cancelled and people have been urged not to travel unless for essential...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Extreme heat warning extended to east of Scotland

The Met Office amber warning for extreme heat has been extended to cover a larger part of Scotland. The extreme heat was originally forecast to affect only parts of southern Scotland. But now the Met Office has extended the amber warning to eastern areas. This includes Fife, the Lothians and...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Gritting crews on standby to lay sand on melting roads

Gritting crews have been put on standby to deal with melting roads by spreading sand on them. Forecasters have warned parts of Lincolnshire could see record-breaking heat on Monday and Tuesday. Officials said the predicted high temperatures could melt road surfaces making them "tacky and dangerous". Lincolnshire county councillor Richard...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind

An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
ACCIDENTS
sciencealert.com

Italy's Drought Is Now So Intense, Old Shipwrecks Are Starting to Emerge

A historic drought affecting Italy's largest river has brought a World War II-era shipwreck to light. The Po River runs 405 miles (651.8 km) from the Cottian Alps to empty into the Adriatic Sea. It's currently facing its worst drought in 70 years, which has caused a decades-old sunken ship to resurface.
ENVIRONMENT

