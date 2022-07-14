ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Knicks in Mitchell Trade Talks with Jazz After Signing Brunson Away from Mavs

By Dalton Trigg
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ejW0_0gf5eCbE00

The Dallas Mavericks would be having near-perfect offseason had they been able to retain Jalen Brunson in free agency after a fantastic playoff run to the Western Conference finals. However, Brunson chose to leave Dallas for what he believes is a better opportunity for him with the New York Knicks ... and that might remain true, but could a blockbuster trade in the coming days change that perception?

According to a report, the Knicks have opened trade talks with the Utah Jazz for star guard Donovan Mitchell. Utah has already had two big rebuilding dominoes fall this offseason with coach Quin Snyder stepping down and star big man Rudy Gobert being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Trading Mitchell would officially launch the fire sale of the rest of the veteran pieces on Utah's roster.

The Jazz, who saw their NBA title window close this past season with a loss in six games to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the playoffs, are focused on obtaining draft picks and younger players who are on rookie-scale deals. Sources say the Jazz have made all of their veteran players available in trade talks, and there are no untouchable players currently on the roster. Guards Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley and Jordan Clarkson have been pursued by teams across the league in recent weeks. – The Athletic

Although Mitchell would undoubtedly make the Knicks better, his addition could force Brunson to alter his plans a little bit. There were a number of reasons Brunson chose to sign with the Knicks, but supposedly, one of those reasons was to get a chance to be "the guy" and run his own team. Brunson outperformed Mitchell in the Mavs' first-round series win over the Jazz last season, but Mitchell is still the superior talent.

If New York acquires Mitchell, Brunson will go back to being second fiddle ... and being second fiddle to Luka Doncic would appear to be more promising than being one to Mitchell, just ask Gobert. Regardless, Brunson will still be his usual, effective self as a member of the Knicks. He just might not be as important to the Knicks in the long run as he originally thought he was.

In the meantime, the Mavs will surely be keeping an eye on what happens with Utah's remaining roster pieces. Could Dallas potentially work out a deal that helps them land both Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, which would fill two of the team's biggest needs? Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com throughout the rest of the week for more on that specific trade scenario and a handful of other possibilities as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
State
Utah State
All Knicks

Knicks Trade of Julius Randle? Here's the Problem

Julius Randle has, in one short year, gone from being maybe the New York Knicks' best player to being ... maybe ... un-tradable. “There’s just no market out there for him. ... Trust me, if they could have had a deal for him, it would be done already,” The executive told Heavy.com writer Sean Deveney.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Quin Snyder
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Donovan Mitchell
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Jalen Brunson
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA Rookie Of The Year Is Still A Free Agent

July 17 marks the 18th day of NBA Free Agency, and one of the players that is still available is 2014 Rookie of The Year Michael Carter-Williams. Carter-Williams last played for the Orlando Magic in 2021, and he averaged 8.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. This past...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Knicks’ best move of 2022 NBA offseason

The New York Knicks’ offseason has been pretty solid so far. Following a head-spinning draft night and several trades to make cap space, New York went out and got Jalen Brunson and Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency while re-signing Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims. All the buzz around New...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Mitchell Trade Talks#The Dallas Mavericks#The New York Knicks#The Utah Jazz
AllClippers

John Wall Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Message to Him

John Wall has officially signed with the LA Clippers, and the five-time All-Star is excited to get back on the court. When asked why he chose the Clippers over other potential suitors, Wall said, "Just a first-class organization, great team, great talent, I think it's just a great place for me to be. I feel like they're a championship contender team. I feel like I fit whatever they need, to be a point guard there and try to be a leader, and make the game easier for Kawhi and PG."
LOS ANGELES, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Kevin Durant's Instagram Story On Friday

On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant posted a photo to his Instagram story. Durant posted to his story a photo of the song he was listening to. Currently, the 12-time NBA All-Star has been in the news constantly. On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant had requested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
FastBreak on FanNation

Brooklyn Nets Announce Uniform Numbers Of 3 New Players

On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced the uniform numbers of T.J. Warren, Edmond Sumner and Royce O'Neal. All three players are new to the roster this offseason. O'Neal: He will wear 00 this upcoming season for the Nets, and he was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that deal was for a 2023 first-round pick. O'Neal averaged 7.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Jazz last season. They are the only franchise that he has played for in his entire NBA career.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hoops Rumors

Celtics' $17M traded player exception to expire if not used Monday

The Celtics‘ $17M+ traded player exception from last summer’s Evan Fournier sign-and-trade will expire if it’s not used on Monday, as our tracker shows. A trade exception allows a team to acquire a player — or multiple players — without sending out anyone for salary-matching purposes. Using their Fournier TPE, the Celtics could acquire any player earning up to $17,242,857 in 2022-23.
BOSTON, MA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy