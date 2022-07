Chris Hemsworth is an Australian Actor. He is well-known for his portrayal of Thor Odinson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Despite being a mainstay in the MCU for more than a decade, he also had roles in big franchises such as Star Trek, Men in Black, and Ghostbusters. Before emerging as one of the most talked about names in Hollywood, Chris Hemsworth was a regular in the hit Australian soap opera Home and Away. In this article, however, we will be talking about Chris Hemsworth’s net worth in 2022.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO