ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

Berry Fresh Farms To Be Replaced By Self-Storage

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXYR3_0gf5ZdL600
Photo courtesy Facebook

BRICK – A well-known market and garden center in the township is set to be replaced by a three-story, self-storage facility, after the Brick Planning Board approved the project.

At a recent Planning Board meeting, board members gave a unanimous vote granting CE Development Management of Columbia, South Carolina, approval to redevelop the five-acre property.

The seasonal market offers their annual “Scary Rotten Farms” Halloween attraction in the fall. The tradition has been frightening residents for over a decade and became a well-known attraction in the area.

After the board members approved the application, two residents who live near the property asked the board for more information on the project and no objectors were present.

The site of the new self-storage facility will have access only from Brick Boulevard with no “cut-throughs” that allow drivers to go through local streets, project engineer James Thaon said. One driveway will be built in the back of the building for emergency access, however that will not be open for the public to go through. The driveway will be 20 feet wide.

Thaon said that the property will have equipment on site to handle any spills or rainwater runoff. He explained that a trench stream would pick up oil and other substance and will run through an oil-fuel separating filter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2DeF_0gf5ZdL600
Photo courtesy Facebook

According to the company’s representatives, the storage facility will take around 12 months to build. Thaon said vegetation will be added along the property line, planting low-growing shrubs.

Planner Christine Cofone, who represented CE Development Management, explained how the facility is less intensive for the site compared to what could have been built in such a high-traffic area.

Cofone continued, stating that neighbors will see less cars going in and out of the storage facility compared to farm market, with the building benefiting the area by drawing less traffic on Brick Boulevard.

“I think it will be quieter than it is today,” Cofone said. “You’re allowed to have things like restaurants, bars, drinking establishments like breweries and distilleries, you could have a school here. So, there are a lot of things that could be more intense. Neighbors are always concerned about change, and we as a project team were very aware of that. We tried to bring it as far away from the neighbors as possible.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Tons Of Debris Removed In Jersey Shore Area Clean-Ups

JERSEY SHORE – Construction debris, household garbage, and more were removed from forests and shores as part of the Barnegat Bay Blitz. The clean-ups took place over several days. In one area of protected open space, crews from the State Department of Environmental Protection, Ocean County Parks, and the Public Works departments from Toms River and Berkeley collected three, 30-yard containers of trash and debris.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, NJ
City
Brick, NJ
Brick, NJ
Business
State
South Carolina State
CBS Philly

Sand Tiger Shark Sighting Close To Beach In Ocean County

BARNEGAT LIGHT, N.J. (CBS) — A shark sighting down the shore, and it’s not too far from the beach. A sand tiger shark was spotted less than 100 yards off the beach, about a mile north of the Barnegat Inlet. Reel Fantasea Fishing Charters shared a video on Facebook, writing: “you never know what lurks below.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berry Fresh Farms#The Brick Planning Board
94.3 The Point

Grand Opening Date for New Restaurant in Ocean Gate, NJ

It's no secret, it's one of my favorite spots in Ocean County and I love that a new restaurant is opening. Ocean Gate is my spot for the beautiful sunset at the Jersey Shore. The new restaurant's name is called Rosie's. According to their Facebook page, Rosie's is a restaurant, lounge, and bar. Rosie's is located at 401 Monmouth Avenue in Ocean Gate, NJ.
OCEAN GATE, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Local Breweries Plead for Help in Fighting New State Regulations

Jersey City’s two craft beermakers — like their brethren from around New Jersey — are in a big brouhaha with state regulators over a “special ruling” they say threatens their livelihoods and that the state says was crafted to balance the interests of New Jersey’s restaurants.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Jersey Shore Online

Historic Building Opens As Library

FARMINGDALE – With nearly seven million residents of the Garden State vaccinated, more evidence that New Jersey may truly be emerging from the clutches of the coronavirus was seen on July 3, and it came from the most unlikely of places. In the tiny borough of Farmingdale, yet another...
FARMINGDALE, NJ
Beach Radio

Growing season: New Jersey tomatoes are finally here

They're usually at a farm stand around the Fourth of July on any given year. This year the world-famous Jersey tomato took its time coming to market. According to my observations, and I check carefully just about every day, Jersey tomatoes are available at many farm markets. Not all farmers markets will have them right now, especially the further north you go.
AGRICULTURE
Shore News Network

Bring the Family, The Monmouth County Fair Begins This Week

FREEHOLD — From blue ribbons to racing pigs, the Monmouth County Fair pulses with energy while retaining all the charm of an old-fashioned country fair. Held from Wednesday-Sunday, July 27-31, at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, this annual event is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy