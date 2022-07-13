ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

BREAKING: Tragic accident at Triangle Lake leaves Oregon TE Spencer Webb dead

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17HIGK_0gf5WrzJ00

Ducks Wire can confirm a report that Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb suffered a tragic head injury on Wednesday afternoon that left him dead.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, a 22-year-old person suffered an apparent head injury after slipping on the rocks at the Triangle Lake rock slides on Wednesday afternoon.

The name and identity of Webb were not initially released as next of kin was notified, but the first report came on Wednesday afternoon at around 4 p.m.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has yet to officially identify the deceased male as Webb, but we have confirmed that detail via multiple sources.

Here is the release from LCSO:

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the rock slides just a short distance west of Triangle Lake at approximately 2:30pm after receiving the report of an injured person. Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22 year old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head. Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail.

There is no evidence of foul play and his death appears to be accidental. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending next of kin notification.

In three seasons with the Ducks, Webb played in 20 games, catching 31 passes for 296 yards and 4 touchdowns. He was set to be a big piece of the Oregon offense in the 2022 season, which would have been his fourth with the Ducks.

The team is yet to release a statement on the matter, but head coach Dan Lanning had this to say on Twitter:

After word got out on social media on Wednesday night, Oregon teammates and fellow athletes reacted on Twitter.

Comments / 8

Related
CBS Minnesota

Semi's blown tire causes fatal crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A semi truck's blown tire caused a fatal crash in southern Minnesota Monday morning, the state patrol said.It happened just after 8 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeman Township.The state patrol said a 45-year-old Wisconsin man driving a semi lost control after his tire blew. The truck crossed the median and hit a pickup truck on the northbound side.State patrol records indicate the 22-year-old man driving the pickup truck died in the crash. The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lane County, OR
Accidents
State
Oregon State
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Accidents
Lane County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Independent

Woman killed in freak rodeo accident

A 20-year-old trainee teacher died after being struck by a gate at a rodeo in Georgia, authorities say. Breanna Chadwick was badly injured after a horse kicked the gate, causing it to strike her, at the Murray County Saddle Club event in Chatsworth on Friday, a fire department spokesman told the Dalton Daily Citizen.The Reinhardt University student was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where she later died from her injuries.According to an online obituary, Ms Chadwick, from Dalton, Georgia “always had a beautiful smile and was full of sass”. “You could always find her at Chick-fil-A getting a...
CHATSWORTH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Accident#Lcso
AOL Corp

A teen girl was out scalloping at this Florida beach, cops say. Then came the shark

A frightening scene played out on Thursday in Keaton Beach, off the Gulf Coast in northwestern Florida, after a young girl was attacked by a shark. According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, the teen suffered “serious injuries” and risks losing her leg. Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett told CBS affiliate WCTV that the girl had successful surgery and is expected to survive.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

Group of up to 60 hikers, including a mom and six-month-old baby, were left stranded in Utah as flash flooding wiped out the roads and wrecked their pickup trucks

A group of up to 60 hikers at Capitol Reef National Park in Utah, including a mother with a six-month-old baby, were left stranded on a mountain after severe flooding trapped them there. Orrin Allen, Noah Gremmert and Cooper Allen described their experience when severe flooding trapped them on a...
UTAH STATE
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
Newsweek

Girl Dies After Theme Park Drowning Incident

A young girl is dead a week after a suspected drowning incident at a popular Midwest water park. The child, who has not been named, was found unresponsive on July 5 in a pool in the Coconut Grove area of Oceans of Fun, a water park operating in Kansas City, Missouri. City firefighters responded to the scene and promptly transported the girl to Children's Mercy Hospital for treatment. The Coconut Grove area was shut down in the aftermath of the incident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist dies after crash in western Wisconsin

CLIFTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- A Wisconsin man died after crashing his motorcycle near River Falls Sunday morning.The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said 58-year-old Thomas Weijk lost control of his motorcycle on a curve of County Road F near 742nd Avenue in Clifton Township.Weijk hit a grove of trees and was ejected. He was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he later died.
RIVER FALLS, WI
The Independent

Montana: Six dead after dust storm causes 21-vehicle pile-up

At least six people have been killed after a dust storm caused a pile-up of 21 vehicles in Montana. The “mass casualty crash” happened on Friday afternoon, with wind gusts of 40mph recorded just before and 60mph straight after. Authorities believe the weather - which whipped up a dust storm and reduced visibility - was behind the fatal pile-up.At least six people are confirmed to have died in the crash near Hardin, a city in southern Montana.It was unclear how many were injured in the incident. But a highway patrol official said extra ambulances had to be called in from...
MONTANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

130K+
Followers
175K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy