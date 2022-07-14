ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Sri Lanka protesters in talks to end occupation

By Arun SANKAR, ClÃ©a PÃCULIER
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ssb5A_0gf5Wb6v00
Activists on Wednesday stormed the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe /AFP

Sri Lanka's anti-government demonstrators were in talks Thursday to hand back official buildings they seized, protest representatives said, even as they insisted the president and prime minister both quit in the face of an economic crisis.

Protesters overran President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace at the weekend, forcing him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday, when activists also stormed the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The premier, whom Rajapaksa named as acting president in his absence, has demanded the evacuation of state buildings and instructed security forces to do "what is necessary to restore order".

A top Buddhist monk supporting the campaign called for the more than 200-years-old presidential palace to be handed back to authorities and ensure its valuable art and artefacts were preserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmL7S_0gf5Wb6v00
Crisis in Sri Lanka /AFP

"This building is a national treasure and it should be protected," monk Omalpe Sobitha told reporters. "There must be a proper audit and the property given back to the state."

Hundreds of thousands have visited the compound since it was opened out to the public after Rajapaksa fled and his security guards backed down.

"There is a move to return the buildings back to the authorities," an activist involved in the #GotaGoHome campaign told AFP.

In a televised address after thousands of people captured his office in Colombo, Wickremesinghe declared: "Those who go to my office want to stop me from discharging my responsibilities as acting president.

"We can't allow fascists to take over. That is why I declared a nationwide emergency and a curfew," he added.

The curfew was lifted at dawn on Thursday, but police said a soldier and a constable were injured in overnight clashes with protesters outside the national parliament.

The attempt on the legislature was beaten back, unlike at other locations where the protesters had spectacular success.

The main hospital in Colombo said about 85 people were admitted with injuries on Wednesday, with one man suffocating and dying after a tear gas attack at the premier's office.

Rajapaksa had promised to resign on Wednesday, but there was no announcement he had done so.

He remained in the Maldives, reportedly awaiting a private jet to take him, his wife Ioma and two bodyguards to Singapore.

Diplomatic sources said Rajapaksa's attempts to secure a visa to the United States had been turned down because he had renounced his US citizenship in 2019 before running for president.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Protesters' target is favourite for Sri Lanka presidency

A veteran politician backed by the party of ousted Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has emerged as the favourite to replace him, analysts said after nominations closed Tuesday. Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, the deposed Gotabaya's elder brother and head of the clan that has dominated Sri Lankan politics for years, remains in the country and party sources said he was pressing SLPP legislators to support Wickremesinghe.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Sri Lanka protest movement reaches 100 days

Sri Lanka's protest movement reached its 100th day Sunday having forced one president from office and now turning its sights on his successor as the country's economic crisis continues. His mismanagement is blamed for Sri Lanka's financial turmoil, which has forced its 22 million people to endure shortages of food, fuel and medicines since late last year.
PROTESTS
AFP

G20 finance talks overshadowed by Ukraine end without joint communique

A two-day meeting of finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies ended Saturday in Indonesia without a joint communique after Russia's war in Ukraine divided the global forum. - No place at talks - At the beginning of the second day of talks, Indonesian central bank governor Perry Warjiyo called on ministers and global finance leaders to concentrate on recovery in a world economy reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.
WORLD
AFP

Outsider seeks to break dynastic hold on Sri Lankan politics

Former journalist and rights activist Dullas Alahapperuma is an unlikely contender to be Sri Lanka's leader, but is the main challenger to the current acting president in a parliamentary vote Wednesday. In an illustration of the dynastic nature of Sri Lankan politics, it was Premadasa's son Sajith, now the leader of the opposition in parliament, who nominated Alahapperuma for the presidency on Tuesday.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
AFP

Sri Lanka's political crisis: What happens next?

Sri Lanka's parliament elects a new president on Wednesday to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who last week fled to Singapore and resigned following months of protests over the country's financial meltdown. - Sri Lanka's financial woes were triggered by the coronavirus pandemic but exacerbated by mismanagement under Rajapaksa's government. 
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian journalist who protested invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner in live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, lawyer reveals

A Russian journalist who protested the invasion of Ukraine by holding up a banner during a live TV broadcast has been detained by the country's police, her lawyer has revealed. Ukrainian-born Marina Ovsyannikova, 43, dubbed the 'bravest women on television', was detained by Russian police on Sunday and her location...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizenship#Legislature#Protest#Buddhist
Newsweek

Putin Ally Waiting for Order to Smash West to 'Smithereens'

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen leader and top ally of Vladimir Putin, said Sunday that he is waiting on an order from the Russian president to blast Western countries to "smithereens." Kadyrov made the declaration in a Telegram post that announced the completion of a new Chechen regiment called "North-Akhmat," which...
POLITICS
AFP

France's Macron marks 80th anniversary of WWII round-up of Jews

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday marked the 80th anniversary of the wartime round-up of Jews in France by calling for redoubled vigilance against the growing anti-Semitism in the country. Then in 2017 Macron, newly elected as president, reaffirmed France's responsibility for the round-up in a speech marking its 75th anniversary and in the presence of then Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Protests
AFP

Sri Lanka renews state of emergency ahead of key vote

Sri Lanka's acting president renewed the country's state of emergency Monday ahead of a parliamentary vote to pick a new head of state -- a poll in which he is a leading candidate. Police and the military, armed with emergency powers, stepped up security in the capital ahead of Wednesday's election of a new president.
ASIA
AFP

More cunning than the 'old fox': Sri Lanka's presumptive president

Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe is favourite to take the country's reins long term on Wednesday, as parliament votes to appoint a full successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa. On Friday, Wickremesinghe became acting president, stepping up from his position as prime minister as dictated by Sri Lanka's constitution. 
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar marks 75th anniversary of death of independence hero

The 75th anniversary of the assassination of Myanmar's independence hero and father of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi was a muted affair Tuesday, with soldiers patrolling Yangon's streets and anti-junta demonstrators staging small protests in other parts of the country. Across the country, demonstrators staged small protests against the junta, with local media reporting gatherings in southern Tanintharyi region, eastern Karen state and in the northern Sagaing region. 
ASIA
AFP

India's parliament begins voting for new president

India's parliament began voting Monday for a new president, with a female politician from the country's marginalised tribal community the favourite for the post. If elected, she would be India's first tribal president and second female president.
WORLD
AFP

EU mulls sanctions as Russia accused of shelling Ukraine from nuclear plant

The European Union will discuss tightening sanctions against Russia on Monday, as Moscow is accused of using the continent's largest nuclear power plant to store weapons and launch missiles on the surrounding regions of southern Ukraine. Brussels is expected to hold initial sanctions discussions Monday, but not make a same-day decision, according to a senior EU official. 
EUROPE
AFP

N.Macedonia weathers bruising path to uncertain EU future

After years of setbacks, letdowns, and the change of its name, North Macedonia on Tuesday opened European Union membership talks even as unrest grows at home with a nationalist movement threatening to upend the process. On Tuesday, officials from North Macedonia  take the first symbolic step in Brussels to kickstart the accession process with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announcing the launch of talks. 
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

71K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy