NBA

Jazz, Knicks, Bucks seal NBA 2K League playoff bids

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KElDu_0gf5WHeV00

Jazz Gaming, Knicks Gaming, and Bucks Gaming clinched the final three NBA 2K League playoff berths thanks to the Wednesday results in 5v5 Seed Weeks.

The Jazz sealed their spot with a 66-61 win over the Gen.G Tigers behind 18 points and 15 assists from Christopher “Duck” Charles. Jaiden “OTTR” Frank led the Tigers with 27 points and six assists.

The Knicks wrapped up their postseason bid by demolishing Blazer5 Gaming 107-52. Ethan “Radiant” White and Malik “OriginalMalik” Hobson each put up 30 points for the Knicks while Marquis “Randomz” Gill scored 24 for Blazer5.

The Bucks, who were idle on Wednesday, made the playoff field because Kings Guard Gaming fell 90-57 to 76ers GC. Andre “Dre” Marshall led the 76ers with 33 points and 12 assists. Tyrell “Ty” Johnson scored 30 points for the Kings.

In other Wednesday action, Cavs Legion GC dumped Raptors Uprising GC 79-66, Celtics Crossover Gaming nipped Lakers Gaming 71-69, T-Wolves Gaming destroyed NetsGC 96-66, Warriors Gaming Squad handled Grizz Gaming 76-66, and Magic Gaming got past DUX Infinitos 83-80.

In Seed Weeks, the NBA 2K League teams are fighting to clinch automatic playoff spots, which go to the top five teams in each conference. The squads that miss that target are headed for The Ticket tournament, where the winners will earn the last postseason berth in each conference.

Seven matches are scheduled for Thursday:
–Kings Guard Gaming vs. Hawks Talon GC
–Wizards District Gaming vs. Buck Gaming
–Cavs Legion GC vs. NetsGC
–Gen.G Tigers vs. Pacers Gaming
–Grizz Gaming vs. Pistons GT
–Hornets Venom GT vs. Jazz Gaming
–Mavs Gaming vs. 76ers GC

NBA 2K League 5v5 standings, with games played and points:
x-clinched playoff berth, z-clinched playoff berth and first-round bye
EASTERN CONFERENCE
x-1. 76ers GC, 24, 16
x-2. Wizards District Gaming, 18, 15
x-3. Gen.G Tigers, 18, 12
x-4. Knicks Gaming, 19, 9
x-5. Heat Check Gaming, 20, 9
6. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 15, 7
7. NetsGC, 15, 6
8. Raptors Uprising GC, 15, 6
9. Hawks Talon GC, 14, 6
10. Magic Gaming, 14, 5
11. Grizz Gaming, 16, 5
12. Hornets Venom GT, 13, 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
z-1. T-Wolves Gaming, 22, 20
z-2. Warriors Gaming Squad, 19, 14
x-3. Lakers Gaming, 21, 11
x-4. Jazz Gaming, 16, 10
x-5. Bucks Gaming, 17, 9
6. Kings Guard Gaming, 16, 8
7. DUX Infinitos, 16, 7
8. Mavs Gaming, 18, 7
9. Cavs Legion GC, 14, 5
10. Pacers Gaming, 14, 4
11. Pistons GT, 14, 4
12. Blazer5 Gaming, 14, 2

–Field Level Media

