ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Australia will ‘shut the Pommies up’, says debutant Suliasi Vunivalu

By Duncan Bech
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5Iiu_0gf5U66B00

Suliasi Vunivalu insists Australia are determined to “shut the Pommies up” when they clash with England in Saturday’s series decider at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rugby league convert Vunivalu will make his long-awaited Wallabies debut off the bench having finally overcome the hamstring injuries that have repeatedly struck since switching codes last year.

Inspired by seeing Queensland edge New South Wales in a dramatic State of Origin decider on Wednesday, Vunivalu wants to silence Eddie Jones’ tourists by making the strong start Australia have been unable to produce in the first two Tests.

“Watching that Origin game made me look forward to our big game with that intensity right from the start,” the Fijian-born wing said.

“We have been lacking that with the Wallabies for our first 20 minutes, so if we can bring that up and shut the Pommies up we’ll do a good job.”

Head coach Dave Rennie has made four changes to the team that fell to a 25-17 defeat in the second Test with prop James Slipper, lock Nick Frost, flanker Harry Wilson and full-back Reece Hodge starting.

Hodge is the fourth different player to feature at 15 for Australia due to a sickening run of injuries and Rennie joked that if their bad luck continues in Sydney, Vunivalu could be on the field for longer than planned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKuDu_0gf5U66B00

“Just thinking about the last couple of weeks, he’ll probably be on after about three minutes. Suli’s time on the field will definitely be game-dependent,” Rennie said.

“He is covering a fair number of spots if you consider that Reece Hodge could move. We certainly want to give him reasonable time, but we’ll do what’s best for the team on the day.”

Australia trailed 17-0 in the first half at Suncorp Stadium but fought back only for a high error count to undermine their effort to seize an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HKzmo_0gf5U66B00

“This game is massive. We’re well aware of that. We were disappointed last week and we’re better than that. There’s no doubting the character of this group and we will fight,” Rennie said.

“We gave England such a big start in the last game and they’re too good a side to be given that sort of advantage. We have to be better and we will be.”

Australia team – R Hodge, T Wright, H Paisami, S Kerevi, M Koroibete, N Lolesio, Nic White, J Slipper, D Porecki, T Tupou, N Frost, M Philip, H Wilson, M Hooper (capt), R Valetini.

Replacements: F Fainga’a, A Bell, A Alaalatoa, R Leota, P Samu, T McDermott, L Ikitau, S Vunivalu.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

It scared the life out of me – Joe Marler forgot he had kids after a concussion

England international Joe Marler has admitted he still “buries (his) head in the sand” over concussion fears, even after a frightening incident that led him to forget he was a father.The Harlequins prop described being knocked “out cold” several years ago after attempting a tackle and, upon waking up in the physio room, being asked by the kit man if his wife was accompanied by their children.Marler did not know what the man was talking about.I had no recollection of having kids and it just really scared the life out of meJoe Marler“He said, ‘What about the kids?’. I went,...
WORLD
The Independent

Rassie van der Dussen hits century as heat restricts Matthew Potts to four overs

Stifling heat saw Matthew Potts restricted to just four overs on his England one-day debut, as Rassie van der Dussen’s fine century lifted South Africa to 333 for five in the Royal London Series opener at Chester-le-Street.The tourists racked up their highest ODI score in England as the hosts toiled in exhausting 37 degree conditions, building their imposing total on the back of a career-best 133 from Van der Dussen.On the day that Ben Stokes made his farewell to 50-over cricket at his home ground, his Durham team-mate Potts was handed a first limited-overs appearance for his country.But neither made...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Monster’ wildfires rip through Europe as heatwave set to spread further

Wildfires continued to rage across western Europe after a heatwave has brought scorching temperatures exceeding 40C.Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes while forests and grasslands have burned in France, Greece, Portugal and Spain.Over the past 10 days, the total area burned by wildfires in France, Spain and Portugal has exceeded 40,000 hectares, according to the European Union. This is equivalent to at least 75 football fields.On Tuesday, when many European countries were expecting record-breaking temperatures, officials said there was a “very extreme danger” of wildfires, according to heat maps distributed by Copernicus Emergency Management...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Ball-by-ball cricket updates from Ben Stokes’ final ODI

Follow live coverage of England vs South Africa from the one-day international in Durham today where Ben Stokes makes his farewell appearance for the 50-over side.England’s 2019 World Cup final hero plays his 105th and final ODI match at his home ground after he announced his retirement from the format on Monday. The Test skipper cited an “unsustainable” schedule as a major factor in his decision. He will remain a part of his country’s T20 team.South African skipper Keshav Maharaj won the toss at Chester-le-Street and opted to bat first. For England, Matthew Potts, the breakout star of the Test summer, was handed a first one-day cap while Adil Rashid returned to the side after missing the series defeat to India. Sam Curran is also in. Reece Topley, Craig Overton and David Willey are the three to drop out.Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below:
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Frost
Benzinga

Subway Sends $1,800 Gift Card To Woman Who Got Fined Over Bringing Its Sandwich From Singapore To Australia

An Australian woman was fined AU$2,664 ($1,835) for not declaring the contents of her Subway sandwich in immigration declaration forms breaching Australia's biosecurity laws. What Happened: TikTok user Jessica Lee shared with her 4,137 followers on the short-form video hosting service that she was fined for bringing a Subway sandwich into Australia from Singapore.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Man runs through field of flames to flee ferocious wildfire in Spain

A man is being treated for serious burns after he dramatically escaped a ferocious wildfire that saw him engulfed in a field of flames.Angel Martin Arjona was digging a trench in an attempt to stop the Locasio wildfire from reaching the village of Tabara in the Zamora region of northwest Spain.But – while driving the digger in the field – it appears that he got lost after his view of a potential escape route was obstructed by the huge blaze surrounding him, as shown by terrifying footage shared online.For a moment, he and the vehicle disappear in the blaze,...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

UK temperatures soar above 40C for first time with transport chaos and fires

Temperatures have topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever, as the sweltering heat fuelled hundreds of fires and widespread transport disruption.A temperature of 40.3C was provisionally recorded in Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, on Tuesday afternoon, beating the previous record for the UK of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago, by 1.6C.The Met Office said at least 29 observation sites across England have provisionally broken the previous all-time record, from Bramham, in West Yorkshire, to Charlwood, in Surrey.Scotland has experienced its hottest day on record, with the temperature reaching 34.8C in Charterhall in the Scottish Borders, Met Office provisional figures...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Rugby League#Pommies#Sydney Cricket Ground#Wallabies#State Of Origin#Fijian
The Independent

Nasser Hussain blames ‘joke’ schedule for Ben Stokes’ ODI retirement

Nasser Hussain has criticised cricket’s “joke” schedule after lamenting Ben Stokes’ shock retirement from one-day internationals.Stokes, England’s Test captain, called time on the 50-over game at the age of 31 and just three years after playing a starring role in his country’s 2019 World Cup final success.Since that historic moment, Stokes has played just nine more times in the 50-over format due to injuries, a mental health break and workload management – and his statement to retire from ODI cricket referenced an “unsustainable” schedule.“The issue is not with the ECB, Rob Key or Ben Stokes,” former England captain Hussain told...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'An Englishman's summer. Three fine days and a thunderstorm': Moment weather expert gives cheery response to UK recording its hottest June day in 19 years at start of famous 1976 heatwave

It was the hottest June day for 19 years, but the Britons who basked in the summer sunshine in 1976 could not have known that a ten-week heatwave was to come. On June 25, 1976, forecasters at the Met Office's London Weather Centre announced that the mercury had hit 92F (33C), making it the hottest day since 1957.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather news – live: Heatwave fires across UK declared ‘major incidents’ on brutal 40C day

Fires have broken out across England as the UK recorded a temperature above 40C for the first time in history, causing schools to shut down and leaving the transport system in disarray due to the extreme heat.Major fires have broken out in London, Kent and Cornwall, as hundreds of firefighters desperately try to extinguish the blazes amid very dry and stifling conditions.Fire brigades in London and Leicestershire declared major incidents as the huge number of call-outs put pressure on services.The UK’s new record breaking temperature, 40.3 C, was recorded today at Coningsby in Lincolnshire. It was a slight increase...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Former rugby league player Ricky Bibey found dead in Florence hotel room

British former rugby league player Ricky Bibey has been found dead in a hotel in Italy.Staff at Hotel Continentale in Florence found the body of the 40-year-old retired rugby star, from Manchester, in his room on Saturday morning. Police were then alerted.He was said to have arrived on Friday with a 43-year-old woman, thought to be his partner. She is being treated at the city’s Careggi hospital after she was found alongside him with serious injuries.Mr Bibey has played for a number of teams including St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Wakefield Trinity, and Leigh Centurions.Sincere condolences to Ricky’s family. We played...
WORLD
The Independent

UK temperature tops 40C for first time ever breaking record three times in one day

Temperature records were broken three times in one day in the UK on Tuesday, after temperatures hit 40.3C at Coningsby, surpassing two other records set just hours earlier.The Met Office said a provisional temperature of 39.1C had been recorded in Charlwood, Surrey, at 10.40 am on Tuesday only for that record to be broken soon after. London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2C at 12.50pm, followed by 40.3C at Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, at 4pm.The Met Office said at least 29 of its observation sites across the UK had recorded temperatures above the previous UK record of 38.7C set in Cambridge...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Wildfires break out across UK as record heatwave rages

Multiple fires have broken out across the south of England and Wales as an intense heatwave takes over the UK.Parts of London, Kent, Cornwall and Pembrokeshire have all seen wildfires erupt at as temperatures reach record highs of 40C in parts of the country.Fire services have urged people to take precautions and discard of rubbish such as cigarettes, matches and glass bottles which can quickly set alight and cause widespread damage.Flames and large plumes of smoke were seen rising over Shirley Hills in Croydon, south London where the fire brigade were called at around 12.07pm to the blaze on...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Australia lost the most mammal species in the world, ‘shocking’ report reveals

Australia has lost more mammal species than any other continent in the world, and more are headed towards extinction in the coming years due to a combined effect of habitat loss, invasive species, pollution, mining and climate change, the “shocking” state of the environment report has warned.The Australian government’s long-awaited 2021 State of the Environment Report, a five-yearly environmental report card, was released on Tuesday after a year-long wait, and it paints a grim picture of the country’s unique biodiversity, which has been destroyed at an unprecedented rate over the last few years. More than 100 Australian species, including...
PETS
The Independent

‘My world is falling apart’: Ex-Wales captain Ryan Jones diagnosed with dementia

Former Wales captain Ryan Jones has revealed his fears for the future after being diagnosed with early-onset dementia aged 41.Jones, capped 75 times and a member of the British and Irish Lions squad on the 2005 tour of New Zealand, received the diagnosis of probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in December last year.In an interview with the Sunday Times, Jones said: “I feel like my world is falling apart.“I am really scared because I’ve got three children and three step-children and I want to be a fantastic dad.“I lived 15 years of my life like a superhero and I’m not....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Wembley fire: Firefighters tackle outbuilding blaze during record-breaking heatwave

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an outbuilding in Wembley that erupted during the UK’s record-breaking heatwave.Around 80 crew members were at the scene in northwest London on Tuesday afternoon after being called to a fire at the back of a row of shops with flats above. It came as London Fire Brigade declared a major incident due to crews battling “several significant fires” across the capital. Blazes have broken out across southern England as the UK sweltered in extreme heat and recorded 40C for the first time.Smoke could be seen billowing from behind a row of shops along the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

750K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy