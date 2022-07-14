Rockin' the River

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) is considering reintroducing the American marten (Martes Americana) back into Pennsylvania woodlands. Once a common sight throughout Pennsylvania, American martens have all but disappeared from the Commonwealth in the early 1900s. Experts attribute the loss to deforestation and unregulated harvest. As part of the 2020-23 Strategic Plan, the Bureau of Wildlife Management has completed a feasibility assessment reviewing current habitat suitability, future climatic impacts, interactions with other species, and public opinion. They have deemed that reintroducing martens will cause minimal impact to other species, including predators.
Comments / 0