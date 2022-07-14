ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Rockin' the River

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnjoy three free concerts this July along the Susquehanna River in Downtown Wilkes-Barre! Bring...

WBRE

‘Rockin the River’ returns to Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s the return of a free summer concert series in Wilkes-Barre!. Crowds have gathered on the banks of the Susquehanna for the return of “Rockin’ The River.”. Grab a blanket and chair and come on down to enjoy music, food, and fun.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
