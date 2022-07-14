ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Lamar University releases updated football schedule after move back to Southland Conference

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — With Lamar University’s expedited move to the Southland Conference, the league has released the updated football schedule for the 2022 season, a slate highlighted by 11 games and five home contests. In addition to playing a Southland schedule in 2022, the league also worked with...

www.orangeleader.com

Orange County native Kirby Shepherd taking coaching step up at UT-Tyler

TYLER – There is no question former Bridge City cross country and track standout Kirby Shepherd has loved those sports. He proved it by winning a slew of medals during his high school career and in his college run at Southern Arkansas. He has also proven it as a coach at the collegiate level. He served as the head cross country coach the last six years at Jacksonville Junior College and helped start the Jacksonville track program as the head coach the last three years.
TYLER, TX
Orange Leader

Larry Sterling proud to return to Bridge City to lead Lady Cardinals hoops

BRIDGE CITY – It has been a sweet Homecoming for Bridge City Lady Cardinals girls basketball coach Larry Sterling. Sterling, who was the boys basketball coach at Bridge City from 2015-2018, is back in the saddle in Cardinal Country to try and get the Lady Cardinals on the winning track.
Orange Leader

Gavin Buxton wins Lamar State College Orange free tuition contest

Gavin Buxton is getting free college classes for a semester. Lamar State College Orange officials recently congratulated the Deweyville resident on winning the drawing for free Fall tuition, books and fees. Gavin registered for Fall classes before the Free Fall Tuition Drawing deadline of June 30, he was eligible to...
ORANGE, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Stops Along Interstate 10 In Texas

You’re probably familiar with the phrase “Everything’s bigger in Texas.” While that may or may not be true, Texas makes a point to let you know exactly how big the state is as soon as your wheels roll across the state line. When you cross into Texas from Louisiana on Interstate 10, you’ll be greeted with a sign informing you it’s 23 miles to Beaumont and 857 miles to El Paso. If you had doubts about Texas indeed being big, that sign is there to squash them.
Orange Leader

Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a Harris County capital murder and a parole violation. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, Beaumont Police Department, Lamar Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested Nathan Joel Nichols, 30, for the murder of Kendall Lee, 47. A spokesperson for...
BEAUMONT, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

‘Just take me to jail, man’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Texas man who admitted to holding up a Daphne gas station and then blowing through an immigration checkpoint while on the run from that charge will go to prison for two years and three months, a federal judge decided Thursday. Melvin Henrillien, 32, of Baytown,...
DAPHNE, AL
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman, 24, arrested in shooting death of local man

A Port Arthur resident was arrested today, tied to the fatal shooting of a local man two months ago. Port Arthur Police Department detectives arrested Lace Skyler Christian, 24, in connection to the May 10 killing of Russell Vernon Reado. UPDATE: Bond set for local woman arrested for family member’s...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Truck crashes, damages 3 Port Arthur businesses on Thursday

Three businesses were damaged in Port Arthur Thursday morning, police said, the result of a vehicle crashing into the locations. Port Arthur Police Det. Sadie Guedry said authorities were alerted to the scene at 10:36 a.m. in the 8400 block of Memorial Boulevard. Impacted businesses included 5 Star Nutrition, Great...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Bond set for local woman arrested for family member’s killing

Bond is set at $1 million for a Port Arthur woman arrested Wednesday in relation to the fatal shooting death of a family member. Lace Skyler Christian, 24, is charged with murder for the May 10 killing of Russell Vernon Reado, who authorities said was her grandfather. She was arrested...
PORT ARTHUR, TX

