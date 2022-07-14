ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

PHOTO FEATURE — Gulfway Drive overlay continues in Port Arthur; TxDOT shares schedule update

By PA News
Port Arthur News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrews continue the overlay process this week along Gulfway...

www.panews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Is there a grace period for expired drivers license?

Frank from Port Arthur asks: I’m planning on going out-of-state soon for a birthday trip, but my driver’s license will expire on my birthday in October. Is there a grace period in Texas for the renewal of driver’s license? Will I be legally operating a motor vehicle during my birthday celebration if my license expire while away?
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police: Woman killed after jump from Rainbow Bridge

Life-saving efforts performed Sunday night to save a perspective bridge jumper were unsuccessful, authorities said. Port Author Police Department Officer Wendy Billiot said a female was found in the water below Rainbow Bridge, 9999 Highway 87, “who had apparently jumped from the bridge.”. The discovery took place at 8:30...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur shooting leaves man in stable condition

A Port Arthur man is in stable condition following a Sunday night shooting. The shooting took place just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of 10th Avenue. Port Arthur Police Department officers found a 47-year-old male who had been shot several times, according to a press release. The...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Area man arrested for Houston capital murder charge

BEAUMONT — A Beaumont man has been arrested in connection with a Harris County capital murder and a parole violation. At approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, Beaumont Police Department, Lamar Police Department and U.S. Marshals arrested Nathan Joel Nichols, 30, for the murder of Kendall Lee, 47. A spokesperson for...
BEAUMONT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Port Arthur, TX
Government
City
Port Arthur, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Txdot#Overlay#Bluebonnet#Gulfway Drive#Crews
Port Arthur News

Chamber recognizes Motiva’s Greg Lucchesi

Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery made a special presentation recently to a valued community member. Greg Lucchesi, who is retiring as vice president and general manager of the Motiva Enterprises Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex, was recognized for his community work, business success and Chamber support.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman, 24, arrested in shooting death of local man

A Port Arthur resident was arrested today, tied to the fatal shooting of a local man two months ago. Port Arthur Police Department detectives arrested Lace Skyler Christian, 24, in connection to the May 10 killing of Russell Vernon Reado. UPDATE: Bond set for local woman arrested for family member’s...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Stops Along Interstate 10 In Texas

You’re probably familiar with the phrase “Everything’s bigger in Texas.” While that may or may not be true, Texas makes a point to let you know exactly how big the state is as soon as your wheels roll across the state line. When you cross into Texas from Louisiana on Interstate 10, you’ll be greeted with a sign informing you it’s 23 miles to Beaumont and 857 miles to El Paso. If you had doubts about Texas indeed being big, that sign is there to squash them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fox4beaumont.com

Woman shot at Avery Trace Apartments

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at Avery Trace Apartments. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a woman with a gunshot wound to her ankle in a breezeway at the complex. Officers recovered shell casings and the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy