Galaxy cannot overcome early deficit in loss to Earthquakes

By Associated Press
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago
Galaxy’s Dejan Joveljic scored the team’s two goals in the 3-2 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. (Shaun Clark / Getty Images)

JT Marcinkowski had a career-high eight saves, Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse scored first-half goals one minute apart and the San Jose Earthquakes held off the Galaxy 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Espinoza scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute for his fifth goal of the season. Ebobisse followed with his 11th and defender Marcos Lopez scored his first goal of the season to stake San Jose (5-7-7) to a 3-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Dejan Joveljic finished with a second-half brace for the Galaxy (8-8-3), scoring in the 48th and 88th minutes. He has eight goals this season.

The Galaxy outshot the Earthquakes 25-11 with a 10-4 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond stopped one shot for L.A.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

