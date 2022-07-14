ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV tonight: marvel at ancient stars and galaxies with the word’s most powerful space telescope

By Phil Harrison and Simon Wardell, Graeme Virtue, Ali Catterall, Hollie Richardson
The Guardian
 5 days ago

Super Telescope: Mission to the Edge of the Universe
8pm, BBC Two

“Be ready for a brand new universe,” says one excited expert in this Horizon film about the world’s most powerful telescope. The £8bn James Webb space telescope can look back to an era around 200m years after the big bang – when the first stars and galaxies appeared, apparently. If you can just about get your head round that, here’s the story of the extraordinary telescope told by those who built and use it. Hollie Richardson

Sarah Beeny’s Little House, Big Plans
8pm, Channel 4

In the final episode of the pimp-your-property show, Sarah meets a couple hoping to convert their garage into a two-bed flat for rental. With Covid affecting their finances, can she suggest a workaround? Meanwhile, architect Damion Burrows meets a couple who love a view so much they’ve literally turned their house round to face it . Ali Catterall

The Undeclared War
9pm, Channel 4

Following two episodes of the UK reeling from a devious cyber-attack, Peter Kosminsky ’s gripping techno-thriller flashes back 15 months and switches sides. After being recalled to Russia, gifted student coder Vadim (German Segal) toils on a Twitter propaganda farm before getting entangled with the fearsome FSB. Graeme Virtue

The Lazarus Project
9pm, Sky Max

The smart, visceral time-loop thriller tightens its grip, revealing the psychological impact of the group’s experiences as it nears its endgame. George ( Paapa Essiedu ) is becoming increasingly desperate and Archie (Anjli Mohindra) smells a rat, suspecting George’s motives towards Shiv (Rudi Dharmalingam). But how far will George go to cover his own tracks? Phil Harrison

The Baby
9pm, Sky Atlantic

The strangely transfixing comedy-drama-horror (tick all the genre boxes) about a killer baby continues. Natasha (a brilliant Michelle de Swarte ) meets Mrs Eaves (Amira Ghazalla) – the only person who can tell her what the hell is happening – who gives her some disturbing advice. HR

The Midwich Cuckoos
10pm, Sky Max

Quite frankly, it will be a relief to wave goodbye to the suburban hell of Midwich after this finale. But what of its residents? The Hive children are planning another blackout to erase all memory of them before seeing through their nefarious plan – can the ever-dishevelled Dr Susannah Zellaby ( Keeley Hawes ) stop them? HR

Film choice

Totally devoted … Hugh Grant and Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins.. Photograph: Bbc Films/Allstar

Florence Foster Jenkins (Stephen Frears, 2016), 11.35pm, BBC Four
“Music is my life,” opines New York social grandee Florence (Meryl Streep) in Stephen Frears’s touching, fact-based comedy-drama. Which is why, despite being tone deaf, she decides to make a record and perform a public concert. Streep is, typically, spot on as the eccentric, indulged philanthropist – even in the off-key singing – but it’s Hugh Grant as her husband, St Clair, who elicits the most pathos. Subsuming his own desires and ambitions to Florence’s, St Clair’s devotion to his wife and dedication to her schemes makes for a love story played with effortless nuance by Grant. Simon Wardell

Sport choice

Golf: The Open 6.30am, Sky Sports main event. The first day of the major, which takes place at St Andrews.

International one-day cricket : England v India 1pm, Sky Sports main event. The second one-day international, from Lord’s.

