Doylestown priest “wants to change hearts” about abortion

The ‘Good Samaritan’ in Indianapolis Deserves To Be Lauded. Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by offering his thoughts on the horrific shooting in an Indianapolis mall, highlighting the ‘good Samaritan’ who put an end to the shooting by shooting and killing the shooter. Giordano explains how this is a great example of the safety that comes with legally arming individuals, and tells how he believes the Left will spin it. Then, Giordano spends a good chunk of the hour discussing the National Education Association’s convention, playing back a clip from Jill Biden in which she thanks Randi Weingarten for always putting the organization first, which angers Dom. Also, Dom plays back a clip from Fox News in which voters tell the network why they support DeSantis over Trump, and asks listeners whether or not they’d prefer one over the other.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO