Doylestown, PA

Doylestown priest “wants to change hearts” about abortion

By OP-ED
buckscountyherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rev. Matthew Guckin, pastor at Doylestown’s Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, said he believes life begins at conception and taking a life is wrong. In an interview to discuss the church’s view on the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the pastor shared his thoughts on...

buckscountyherald.com

#Abortion Laws#The Supreme Court
buckscountyherald.com

