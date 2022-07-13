ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Is Kasey Reynolds using public resources to forward a political measure?

chicotaxpayers.com
 3 days ago

The deadline for the city to turn over their tax measure to the county clerk is coming around soon, and now Kasey Reynolds has proposed a “Quality of Life” measure as well. She will have to pedal fast, as the city attorney has issued a report saying the measure they’ve proposed...

chicotaxpayers.com

Comments / 0

 

krcrtv.com

Anderson Post Office to be renamed after former mayor

ANDERSON, Calif. — — The post office in Anderson will soon be receiving a much-deserved name change. Tuesday the House passed H.R 228 which was introduced at the beginning of the congressional term by Doug LaMalfa and received unanimous backing from delegates. The bill will rename the United States Postal Service located at 2141 Ferry Street in Anderson, California, as the "Norma Comnick Post Office Building.”
ANDERSON, CA
chicotaxpayers.com

Chico can’t afford a general measure

I’ve been watching the city of Chico move toward this tax measure since about 2012. I’ve watched them make some pretty desperate pitches, always threatening infrastructure and services, but constantly siphoning money out of every fund to make increasing payments toward their own pensions. Now they claim they need more money to fix the roads, they admit the transient camps are going to continue to drain more money from the Gen Fund, and they continue to raise the police budget. But Kim Nott, for one, has said it like it is – they want us to pay their pension deficit before CalPERS and other pensions systems start going down like dominoes. It disgusts me that our elected “leaders” won’t have an honest conversation. I’ve been especially disappointed in the “conservatives” – they came in promising to clean up our town and now Reynolds is claiming to make council accountable – with your money.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water

ANDERSON, Calif. - For the first time in 100 years, customers of the Anderson-Cottonwood Irrigation District are without water. Chris Zwaga and her family have owned their property for over 70 years, normally it's a lush green paradise for her horses, but now there’s nothing but dead grass. Anderson-Cottonwood...
ANDERSON, CA
chicosol.org

City of Chico settles journalist’s lawsuit

The City of Chico has settled a lawsuit filed by a local journalist over violations of the California Public Records Act, providing the documents requested and agreeing to pay the costs of the journalist’s attorney. The taxpayers’ price tag for the City’s non-compliance is $43,637 – which is the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico Fire Department wants help developing Community Wildfire Protection Plan

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Fire Department is asking the community to review the draft of the Community Wildfire Protection Plans (CWPPS) and submit a survey to identify specific areas for vegetation management. The fire department says CWPPs can propose improvement in wildland firefighting capacity, public engagement and other activities...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County designated as Federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Butte County has been designated the newest county in the nation to be considered a Federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), according to White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Dr. Rahul Gupta. Butte County District Attorney and Butte Interagency Narcotics Task...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - July 8, 2022.

The California Natural Resources Agency is hosting its 11th Oroville Dam Citizens Advisory Commission meeting on July 29, 10 a.m. to Noon. The public meeting will be held at the Southside Community Center in Oroville, located at 2959 Lower Wyandotte Road, Oroville, CA 95966, and will include presentations and public comment.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Paradise Recovery and Rebuilding: Road work maps available

PARADISE, Calif. - Action News Now continues to provide the latest updates on recovery and rebuilding in the Town of Paradise. Town Council Meeting on Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. 1,469 Homes Rebuilt (certificate of occupancy issued) 538 Multi-Family Permit Applications Received. 429 Multi-Family Permits Issued. 328 Multi-Family Permits Rebuilt...
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County forced to euthanize dogs due to overcrowding at shelter

RED BLUFF, Calif. — For the first time in years, the Tehama County Animal Care Center was forced to euthanize dogs due to an increase in strays at the shelter. According to the shelter, 20 dogs were brought in over a period of two days and only one went home. This left the shelter housing 88 dogs with only 47 kennels in the shelter.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Peter Fire: 12 structures destroyed in Shasta County fire, forward progress stopped

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Forward progress has been stopped on a vegetation fire that destroyed 12 structures in Shasta County, the state's fire agency said. The Peter Fire started at Peter Pan Gulch Road and Olinda Road in Anderson, Cal Fire said. It has burned at least 304 acres and is 35% contained, as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. That's up from 25% on Thursday night.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Crew break ground to build 20 tiny homes for the homeless in Chico

Crews broke ground to begin the construction of Everhart Village in Chico, which will provide 20 tiny homes for the homeless. Crew break ground to build 20 tiny homes for the homeless in Chico. Crews broke ground to begin the construction of Everhart Village in Chico, which will provide 20...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 99 east open after completion of bridge replacement project in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that the $7.5 million Champlin Slough Bridge Replacement project that went on for 45 days and closed Highway 99 east ended on Friday. Highway 99 east has been reopened now that the project has ended. Caltrans says that work may be necessary and “any future work may require the use of one way traffic control through the project limits with minimal delays.”
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

California fire destroys 12 structures, forces evacuations

ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. The fire quickly grew to 304 acres (123 hectares), Cal Fire said. The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three homes burned. The blaze was 25% contained shortly before 8:30 p.m. Cal Fire reported Thursday night that 12 structures had been destroyed, though it was not immediately clear how many were residences.
ANDERSON, CA

