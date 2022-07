ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - AT&T employees who are members of the Teamster Local 959 union voted to authorize a strike if they are not provided a contract they feel is fair. The Teamsters Local 959 represents 175 members who have been bargaining with AT&T since January — and have been without a contract since the end of February. Workers voted to authorize a strike on Wednesday with nearly 90% of the bargaining unit that voted casting their votes in favor of strike authorization, an AT&T spokesman told Alaska’s News Source.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO