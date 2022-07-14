ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque Police clarify what prompted standoff that led to deadly house fire

By Jessica Garate
 5 days ago
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is clarifying why they were after Quiant Kelley and what prompted the standoff that led to a deadly house fire. The SWAT standoff late Wednesday night ended in a fire that killed 15-year-old Brett Rosenau. It’s still uncertain if the house fire was caused by a tear gas canister used to get Kelly out of the home near Southern and Wyoming.

Last week, APD chief Harold Medina said there were two warrants out for Kelley’s arrest. A department spokesman now says there was only one, a state felony warrant after Kelley violated parole. APD says despite the confusion among leadership, there was no confusion among officers who actually responded and were trying to arrest him on the state warrant.

APD says while they don’t actively go after people with warrants, they did this time after Kelley was a person of interest in several high-level investigations including a June murder. “So when it gets to this level, it’s someone who detectives believe are very violent and possibly involved in a serious crime. So, it’s not only important to get them in for questioning but if they are actively involved in violent crime, we want to arrest them based on that warrant and put them back in jail,” said Gilbert Gallegos, Albuquerque Police Department.

APD says they followed their strict protocols under the DOJ when deciding if SWAT should be called in. They also say they’re investigating a gun found inside the car Kelley was in to see if it is connected to any crimes.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

