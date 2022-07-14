ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Dodgers erase late 6-run deficit, rally past Cardinals 7-6

By STEVE OVERBEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tMAl2_0gf5NK3D00
1 of 17

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hanser Alberto hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers climbed out of a huge hole in a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles, which has won eight of nine, charged back from a 6-0 deficit with seven runs over the final three innings. The late rally took unbeaten All-Star Tony Gonsolin off the hook for his first loss of the season after an ineffective start.

Mookie Betts had an RBI double in the eighth and Trea Turner’s two-run single cut it to 6-5. Max Muncy tied it in the ninth with a sacrifice fly.

“We don’t feel like we’re ever out of it, doesn’t matter what the score is,” Muncy said. “We know who we are. We know what we’ve been doing. You’ve just got to find a way to stay in the game even when it seems like it’s really bad. We’re really good at doing that.”

The Dodgers were shut out on four hits over the first six innings.

“Doesn’t matter how it looks, we just keep on going,” Turner said. “The way you win is always fun, too. (This) was a little bit more enjoyable in the clubhouse. I just feel like the vibes are up.”

Los Angeles got its NL-leading 26th come-from-behind win. This marked its largest comeback of the year.

“I kind of sound redundant when I say it’s the biggest win of the year,” manager Dave Roberts said. “But it was a big one.”

Will Smith started the rally with a two-run homer in the seventh. Freddie Freeman went 3 for 3 for the Dodgers and has 12 hits in his last 14 at-bats.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer and Paul Goldschmidt had a two-run single early for St. Louis, which had won three straight.

Alberto, who entered in the eighth, singled to left field off reliever Giovanny Gallegos (2-4) to score Cody Bellinger from third base.

Justin Turner doubled and Bellinger singled to start the ninth.

Craig Kimbrel (3-4) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Evan Phillips earned his second major league save and first this season.

The Cardinals got to Gonsolin quickly.

The right-hander, who carried an 11-0 record and a major league-best 1.62 ERA into the game, gave up five earned runs and seven hits over five innings. He had not allowed more than two earned runs in any of his previous 16 starts this season.

“I thought my slider was really bad,” Gonsolin said. “I didn’t do a good job executing pitches with two strikes. They jumped on some mistakes early.”

Arenado capped a four-run uprising in the third with his 18th homer. Goldschmidt, the previous hitter, broke a scoreless tie with his two-run single.

St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright allowed four hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out five and walked four in a 114-pitch stint. The 40-year-old right-hander, the fourth-oldest player in the majors, has worked five innings or more in 16 of 18 starts this season. He left with a 5-0 lead.

Lars Nootbaar and Andrew Knizner had run-scoring hits for St. Louis.

“To put five on (Gonsolin) was great,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “You just can’t give up seven from the seventh inning on.”

THE MACHINE ROLLS ON

St. Louis DH/1B Albert Pujols will appear in his fifth All-Star Home Run Derby next Monday in Los Angeles. At age 42, the slugger will become the oldest participant, surpassing Barry Bonds and Rafael Palmeiro, who both competed in 2004 at age 39.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: INF Brendan Donovan missed his fifth successive start with a non-COVID-19 illness. He grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth. ... OF Tyler O’Neill is likely to return in the next few days. He has been out since June 20 with a knee strain and sore wrist.

UP AND DOWN

The Cardinals activated RHP Drew VerHagen from the 15-day injured list. LHP Matthew Liberatore was optioned to Triple-A Memphis. Liberatore allowed three runs and four hits over 2 1/3 innings of a 7-6 win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Los Angeles LHP Tyler Anderson (9-1, 3.15 ERA) will face RHP Dakota Hudson (6-5, 4.00) in the finale of the three-game series Thursday. Anderson, who has already set a career high for wins, is 0-2 with a 7.90 ERA against St. Louis. Hudson tossed six scoreless innings in a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia on Saturday.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto kept on Dodgers' bench on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Angels. Alberto will take break against his intrastate rivals after Gavin Lux was moved to second base, Trayce Thompson was shifted to left field, and Cody Bellinger was aligned in center. Per Baseball Savant...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

2022 MLB Home Run Derby results: Live updates as Julio Rodríguez denies Pete Alonso chance of three-peat

Baseball's best sluggers are squaring off Monday night in the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The eight contestants, led by two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso, are taking their hacks in a single-eliminate bracket tournament. Cardinals legend Albert Pujols pulled off a first-round upset, knocking Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber out in a swing-off. There was a surprise in the second round, too, as Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez defeated Alonso and ended his quest of a three-peat in the event.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Cardinals face the Reds leading series 2-0

Cincinnati Reds (34-57, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (50-44, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.45 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Cardinals: Steven Matz (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -162, Reds +140; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Goldschmidt, Pujols lift Cardinals to 11-3 win over Reds

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 300th career homer and drove in three runs, Albert Pujols reached another milestone and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-3 on Saturday. Goldschmidt’s two-run homer in the second inning was his 20th this season and first since June 27. “I don’t get too caught up in numbers. I try and show up every day and prepare and whatever happens, happens,” Goldschmidt said. “I try and do my part. I’m glad to help us win today.” Now in his 12th major league season and a seven-time All-Star, the 34-year-old Goldschmidt became the 153rd player to reach 300 homers. He has 997 RBIs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy