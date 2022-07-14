Butte High tabs LeProwse to lead baseball program

Jim LeProwse finally gets to be a pioneer. The current Butte Miners head coach was picked Wednesday to be the first head coach of Butte High’s baseball program, which will begin play in the spring of 2023. Butte High activities director Chuck Merrifield confirmed Wednesday night that LeProwse...
The Butte Miners will play their first game of the South A District Tournament at 7 p.m. Friday on Miners Field at 3 Legends Stadium. (Bracket) Butte will play the winner of Thursday’s 1 p.m. game between the Bozeman Bucks and Helena Reps. Gallatin Valley will play Dillon at 4 p.m. Thursday, and Belgrade will take on Anaconda at 7.
GREGSON — A pair of Butte golfers posted wins Monday at the Fairmont Invitational at Fairmont Hot Springs. Chase Choquette and Teagan Yelenich topped the field in their respective divisions at a windy fifth stop on the Southwest Montana Junior Golf Tour. Choquette shot an 86 to win the...
HELENA — A protest stemming from a late-game substitution added drama to a day that saw the Butte Miners secure the No. 1 seed in the South A District Tournament that begins on Thursday. Butte swept the Helena Reps in an afternoon doubleheader, fending off furious comeback attempts in...
BELGRADE — Gavin Trudgeon hit a walk-off single Saturday, and the Butte Muckers beat the Bozeman Bucks B team 6-5. (Boxscore) The game was part of the Boys of Summer “B” Tournament, and the win sends Butte to bracket play. The Muckers will take on the Gallatin Valley Posse at Noon Sunday.
BUTTE, Mont. -- No, this isn't the Masters. The dashing green jackets of the members of the Butte Sports Hall of Fame honor those have left their impact on athletics in the Mining City. On Friday night, 14 individuals and five teams joined the ranks of immortality, alongside the likes...
THREE FORKS — Saturday was a hot one across southwest Montana with temperatures reaching the 90s, but Three Forks was the town that really brought the heat as two days of NRA action wrapped up at the Three Forks Rodeo Arena. FINAL RESULTS:. Bareback Riding: 1. Trevor Kay, 80...
HELENA — The 8th annual Montana Pride kicked off on Sunday, July 17 with a drag brunch with performers across Montana from Billings to Bozeman, Missoula and Great Falls. Julie Yard has been a drag performer for seven years with the Great Falls troop Mister Sisters and says Pride is about celebrating who you are with the other members of the LGBTQ+ community.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evan Andrews, a butte teen competes advances to the semi-finals in the NBC hit series American Ninja Warrior. Prior to this season, the youth ninja community didn't have much of a platform to compete in. Now, after 14 years, it has evolved to include more genders...
The community members in Butte, Montana, are preparing to welcome in hundreds of cast and crew members for the new “Yellowstone” prequel series, “1923.”. The new Taylor Sheridan show follows the story of the Dutton family that began with “Yellowstone,” set in modern-day Montana. Last year, the first prequel series “1883″ premiered on Paramount+. Now, “1923” continues the Duttons’ story in a new era.
As many as 15 wildfires were burning in Montana on Monday, with four starting in the last 24 hours, according to the Montana Disaster and Emergency Services dashboard. So far, 672 fires have sparked to date this year, a drop from last year’s fire season that saw 1,463 wildland fires that had burned 337,863 acres […]
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 3-year-old and two other children were among the six people killed in a pileup last week on a Montana highway during blackout conditions caused by dust storms, officials said Monday. Three of the six people who died in the crash just west of the small community of Hardin were children, said Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson. Officials did not provide the ages of the children except for the toddler. The pileup happened Friday afternoon after sudden, strong winds with gusts up to 60 mph (97 kph) kicked up dust from farm fields, causing blackout conditions for a mile-long (1.6-kilometer long) stretch of Interstate 90, a major route across the northern United States. All of the victims were from Montana. The Big Horn County coroner’s office had not made their names, ages and hometowns public by late Monday afternoon.
HELENA, Mont. - A motorcycle crash was reported on 7/17 between Helena and Wolf Creek. The driver of the motorcycle received CPR, but responders were unable to revive him. The traffic crash investigation indicates speed may have been a factor but cause of death was blunt force trauma. Seventy-Five year...
Billed as 'Anaconda's Biggest Festival'' and one of the premiere art events in Montana, the 43rd annual Art in the Park returns 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 15-17, to Anaconda’s Washoe Park. The event features more than 80 juried art and craft booths, ethnic foods and live music. Washoe Park offers plenty of shade from cottonwood trees, the cool breeze coming off of Warm Springs Creek and a playground for kids. Set up your lawn chairs for a day of sunshine and entertainment.
ANACONDA, Mont. - When it comes to big summer festivals in a small Montana town, it doesn't get much better than a sunny July weekend for Anaconda's annual Art in the Park. Food vendors, live music and every kind of art you can imagine adorn Anaconda's Washoe Park every year for Art in the Park weekend.
The 5th Annual Cookin’ on the Clark Fork BBQ Cook-off and Brewfest will be Saturday, July 23, in Deer Lodge. “We are glad to be back after a two-year shut-down because of the pandemic, and are excited by the responses as we work to build it up again,” said co-chairman Terry Jennings.
More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Butte and the surrounding areas until 9 p.m. Monday night, according to the National Weather Service. West winds will be 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. Red Flag Warning means warm temperatures, very low...
An inbreeding of a Type III team will take place for the Moors Mountain Fire at 12:00 pm Sunday. People are asked to avoid the Refrigerator Canon Trail as a closure order is forthcoming. UPDATE, JULY 17 AT 9:32 AM:. Smoke jumpers are responding with aerial support to a fire...
