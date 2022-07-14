Rapid City and Harney little league teams pick up victories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Canyon Lake Little League All-Stars won’t be playing in this year’s State Tournament, but these young sluggers have positive attitudes that will help them get far on and off the diamond. Ben Burns has the details.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a service that took off during the pandemic... subscription boxes. And you can find them for just about anything And now you can even get a local meat box thanks to one Sturgis business. Sturgis Meat Service offers locally grown food but with...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After leading the Wall Eagles to the State Semifinals, Cedar Amiotte is getting some well-earned recognition. However, he’s focused on finding redemption on the football field after falling short of the Dome. Ben Burns has the details.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today is going to be a hot one highs are expected to be in the 100 plus range. Chance of isolated thunderstorms tonight. Tonight a dry front move through the area dropping us down into the upper 80s for Tuesday. Wednesday in the 90s where we will look to be until Friday. Saturday another frontal system looks to move through bringing the chance for some rain and thunderstorms back to the area.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Black Hills Community Bank donated more than 99,000 diapers to the Cornerstone Woman and Children’s Home and the Bella Pregnancy Resources Center in Spearfish. These donations were accumulated in June from donations at both of the Black Hills Community Bank locations. Several events were...
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - The 44th Festival in the Park occurred in Spearfish this weekend. Over 180 vendors took over Spearfish City Park to sell art and food from around the region. The festival began in 1977 and has grown to be one of the largest festivals in the upper...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The Dahl Arts Center located on Seventh Street in Rapid City, provides kids with summer art programs all summer long. Art Classes range from anime drawing to clay pottery making. Even adults are allowed to get in on the fun and put their imaginations to the test.
Police responded to a pair of crashes Monday afternoon on Highway 16 near Reptile Gardens. This one was on the hill just north of Reptile Gardens on Highway 16. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Hyundai Santa Fe that had run out of gas was stopped in the driving lane when it was rear ended by a Suzuki motorcycle. The motorcycle ended up partially underneath the car.. The Patrol says the 20-year old man riding the motorcycle was taken to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. The two people in the Hyundai were not hurt. The Highway Patrol is still investigating the accident.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Commissioners will meet for the biweekly meeting on Tuesday, and on the agenda, the group plans to expand the county’s wheel tax. The tax is currently at $2 per wheel and could move up to $5 a wheel. The wheel tax...
