Road Construction CSAH 20 Grading, Aggregate Base, Bituminous Surfacing Begins July 18, 2022

Emergency crews responded to the report of a car going into a lake off Becker County Road 15 late Monday morning. The accident was reported as a rollover with injuries, with the vehicle reportedly rolling and ending up in shallow water in Fog Lake near East Maud Lake Road. It's not clear if anyone was injured in the crash. Details were not immediately available.
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- Four people were injured after a crash in Becker County Sunday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says that 18-year-old Moorhead native Gabriel Spader was headed northbound on Long Lake Road in Detroit Lakes around 5:20 p.m. when he struck another car at the Highway 10 intersection, driven by 18-year-old Raini Evans. Spader, along with passenger 18-year-old Benjamin Dickey were taken to Sanford Fargo with life-threatening injuries. A second passenger in Spader's car wasn't hurt. Evans and her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concern in Beltrami County as a vulnerable adult -- who is potentially armed with a gun-- left home, indicating to his family that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life. Just before 5:30pm...
(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating the case surrounding a body found in Lake Bemidji. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says on Wednesday, July 13, it was notified by DNR biologists working in the lake of the body. Authorities found the man’s body floating near Lake...
BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
DORSET, Minn. -- Two people were injured at the end of last month when a 15-year-old girl crashed a car into a restaurant in northern Minnesota.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, she was trying to park her 2014 Dodge Caravan around noon on June 25 when she "accidentally hit the accelerator" instead of the brake.The car sped up and hit the side of Dorset House Restaurant. Two people inside the building received head, leg, and chest injuries when the car crashed through the wall.They were taken to a hospital, and their condition is unknown.The crash is under investigation.
